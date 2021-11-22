“Michael Jordan has not done anything for the black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales” - Enes Kanter accuses the NBA legend of not contributing enough to the African-American section

Enes Kanter, the backup big man of the Boston Celtics, has now accused Michael Jordan of doing nothing for the Black community. In his latest of accusations, he lambasted His Airness for just “giving them money.”

In a CNN interview with Pamela Brown, Kanter was criticizing LeBron James when he suddenly shifted to Michael Jordan. Here’s what he accused His Airness of (via New York Basketball):

“Not many people are talking about Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan hasn’t done anything, nothing, for the Black Community in America besides just, you know, giving them money...Michael Jordan has not done anything for the Black Community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world and America, and I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared about who they are.”

Brown’s comment to that was that she “imagined a lot of people in the Black community would disagree with that.”

Enes Kanter’s accusations on Michael Jordan are huge, considering that the G.O.A.T.’s philanthropic works for the Black community is well-chronicled. In 2020 alone, Jordan committed $100 million to fight social justice, economic injustice, education and awareness for Black communities across America.

If this is what Enes Kanter was referring to “giving them money,” then it’s money well-spent on the critical needs of Black communities. Michael Jordan’s flagship business has also prioritized the youth of such communities. The Jordan Wings program has prioritized education and opportunities for young people to take advantage of.

Jordan isn’t just about giving money either. He has helped thousands from African-American sectors get secure jobs in different cities. The Turkish human rights advocate may have to get his facts right about the five-time MVP’s involvement in the Black community.

Is Enes Kanter done with LeBron James after taking a shot at Michael Jordan?

Enes Kanter is calling out LeBron James for not standing by his principles when it comes to China. [USA Today]

Despite pivoting his attack to Michael Jordan, LeBron James isn’t likely to be off the hook yet. Enes Kanter recently took to Twitter to accuse the Los Angeles Lakers superstar of taking “Money over Morals” when it concerns the economic giant China.

Kanter has been wearing artistic shoes to ridicule James about his stance on the alleged social injustices and human rights violations in China. His appearance on CNN was about his response to LBJ’s refusal to engage in any back-and-forth with the Celtics' big man.

Enes Kanter @EnesKanter Money over Morals for the “King” 👑



Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice



They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so



Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justiceThey really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says soDid you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? https://t.co/YUA8rGYeoZ

The NBA journeyman conceded that at least the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was acting as the “voice” of the Black people before castigating Michael Jordan. It’ll be interesting to see how the Charlotte Hornets’ owner will respond to such allegations from Enes Kanter.

