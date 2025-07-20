"Michael Jordan got a woman named LeBron James": Mike Tyson makes startling statement on Bulls legend

Boxing icon Mike Tyson made a surprising statement involving Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Tyson appeared as a guest on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" on Friday and talked about memorable moments from his career and more.

During a live fan Q&A session, the crew was presented with a question on who would win a fight between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. However, Tyson made a startling statement about the Bulls legend.

"Shaq, what's the deal with LeBron (James) and Mike (Jordan)?" Tyson said (48:47). "What did he call him, 'baby James?' Michael Jordan got a woman named LeBron James, you didn't know that? What did LeBron do to him?"

O'Neal was surprised by it, and he asked his co-host, Adam Lefkoe, to fact-check Tyson's remarks. However, the panel did not talk about it anymore for the rest of the show.

Jordan and James are two of the greatest basketball players ever, and are often pitted against each other in greatest of all-time debates. Tyson's statement caught the show's hosts off guard, but there are no reports confirming his claims.

"Who's Klay Thompson?": Mike Tyson reacts to Mavericks star dating Megan Thee Stallion

During a later segment of the show, Adam Lefkoe informed Shaquille O'Neal and Mike Tyson about a new celebrity couple. The boxing legend was excited to know the names of the people involved.

However, when Lefkoe named Klay Thompson, Tyson said he did not know him.

"Who's Klay Thompson though?" Tyson said on Friday (59:07), via "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

Lefkoe told Tyson that Thompson is one of the greatest shooters of all time, who used to play for the Warriors, and now for the Mavericks. Tyson refrained from making any remarks on Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion.

"I am going to say nothing," Tyson said.

O'Neal gave his opinion about the couple. The Lakers legend put a six-week deadline on them and said that their relationship would not last after this summer.

Tyson jumped in and mentioned that if Thompson had some staying power in him, the relationship could last longer than O'Neal's prediction.

