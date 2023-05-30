"Michael Jordan did it, Tom Brady did it, Messi did it" - Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James' cryptic IG story

LeBron James left fans both stunned and confused when he teased potential retirement after the LA Lakers' second-round loss in the playoffs. Immediately following the loss, James appeared at the post-game press conference where he spoke about his future in the league.

The way James explained things, he said he needed to take some time to think about his future. The comments had many fearing that James was going to hang it up and walk away from basketball. Shortly after, reports emerged indicating that James was likely to return and complete his extension.

With two more years left on his deal, it seemed as though James' short-lived retirement teaser was a passing story, until now. This week, LeBron James poured fuel on the fire regarding his retirement teaser with an Instagram post that got fans and analysts talking.

During a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Shapre weighed in on the situation, and whether or not James is just trying to drub up attention:

"I don't think he's retired either. There's a narrative out there that I do keep seeing that, 'Why does LeBron have to keep reminding everyone of his greatness? None of the other greats? Michael Jordan and this one and that one never did that.' But I'm going to disagree. There's Tom Brady, had a documentary, man in the arena."

"... Lionel Messi took a picture with an actual goat for an ADIDAS ad. ... Michael Jordan had a 10-part documentary called The Last Dance. ... He (James) shouldn't have to do it. But I'm telling you, Michael Jordan did it. I'm telling you Tom Brady did it. I'm telling you Lionel Messi did it."

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

LeBron James' teammate weighs in on retirement talk

Given the discussions regarding whether or not LeBron James will actually retire, fans have been left to speculate as to the likelihood of the situation. After 20 years in the NBA, James is without question in the twilight of his career.

Despite that, with a 40-point performance in the Lakers' final loss to the Denver Nuggets, he showed what he can do at this stage of his career. With surgery to repair a tendon in his foot likely on the horizon, the idea of the four-time champ coming back healthy has many hopeful he returns.

2023 NBA All-Star Game

According to James' teammate Dennis Schroder, who spoke to media members after the Lakers' loss, he just doesn't see the all-time leading scorer retiring quite yet:

"I can’t see that. I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe it’s personal whatever, but to retire and the last game in the playoffs you make 40, 10 and nine I think you still got juice to play a couple more years. So whatever he decides, he played for 20 years, we gonna support him, I’m gonna support him and hopefully he’s gonna come back.”

With plenty of time to figure things out, only time will tell what the future has in store for LeBron James.

