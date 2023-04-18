Michael Jordan maintains healthy lead over LeBron James as the greatest player of all time in anonymous players' poll

Michael Jordan's name has always been included in discussions regarding the greatest of all time to have played in the NBA. With six championships, six NBA Finals MVP awards, five MVP awards, 14 All-Star selections and 10 All-NBA first-team nods, it's easy to see why his name is constantly mentioned along with the other greats.

An anonymous players' poll done by Sam Amick and Josh Robbins for The Athletic showed that Michael Jordan is still considered the best to have ever done it in the league as he received 58.3% of total votes.

Coming in at second place is Lakers All-Star LeBron James with 33.0%, and the late Kobe Bryant in third place with 6.8% of total votes.

Michael Jordan on the GOAT debate

The debate regarding the greatest of all time will never end as the next generation will arrive to further continue the legacy of the greats and the next one will follow suit after them.

In an interview on Oct. 14, 2020, with Cigar Aficionado for the publication's 25th anniversary, Michael Jordan was asked for his thoughts regarding the debate.

"First of all, you're never gonna say, 'Who's the greatest of all time?' to me," Jordan said. "I think that's more for PR and more for selling stories and getting hype. I never played against Wilt Chamberlain. I never played against Jerry West. To now say that one's greater than the other is being a little bit unfair."

Jordan even compared Bill Russell's impressive 11 championship rings to his six rings and said that neither could be the best over the other as they played in different eras. From Jordan's perspective, he said that he would never pick one over the other as it's an unfair choice to make in the first place.

Michael talked about his parents and the teachings they passed down to him when it came to the accomplishments in one's life.

"That's one thing my parents taught me very well," Jordan said. "Don't wear your reputation, don't wear your accolades, don't wear your personality on your sleeve. Let it happen, let it be you, it is who you are, don't hide from it. But don't wear it and rub it in other people's faces."

