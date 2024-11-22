"Michael Jordan must be chuckling at LeBron's babyish exit" - Skip Bayless rips LeBron James for quitting social media after sharing "hate" rant

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James announced on Wednesday his decision to take a social media hiatus after citing sports media's emphasis on "negativity." However, that didn't stop renowned James critic Skip Bayless from targeting the four-time MVP's mental toughness.

Before his announcement, James shared Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant's longtime manager Rich Kleiman's tweet about sports media's pessimism.

"With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of national sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes," Kleiman wrote.

"We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can't the coverage do the same? It's only clickbait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real-life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath."

Minutes later, James told his 52.9 million X/Twitter followers that he was taking a break from social media.

"And with that said, I'll holla at y'all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y'all take care," James wrote.

The 20-time All-Star's decision came a day after he called out his detractors for questioning his long-standing belief in his rookie teammate Dalton Knecht.

"Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time," James said. "They say I lie about every f**king thing. So, what am I now? I've been said it."

According to Bayless, James backing down from his naysayers is a sign of weakness and could negatively impact his legacy.

In a Thursday X post, Bayless said Chicago Bulls legend "Michael Jordan must be chuckling at LeBron's babyish exit from social media."

The veteran analyst also linked the latest episode of "The Skip Bayless Show," where he continued blasting the superstar.

"My man LeBron James has done it again. He's given me another reason why he's just not the GOAT," Bayless said. "He can just be so fragile, so vulnerable, so mentally weak, such a thin-skinned diva. Ultimately, such a baby."

Bayless added that James paying mind to his social media doubters should be beneath him.

"Come on, LeBron. You're so much better than this," Bayless said. "A player of your magnitude, your all-time great caliber, acting like this about social media? Are you kidding me, LeBron? This is beneath your dignity."

Skip Bayless says LeBron James is following in "thin-skinned" Kevin Durant's footsteps

During Skip Bayless' lengthy rant about LeBron James, he likened him to Kevin Durant, who often responds to his haters.

Per Bayless, if James continues being overly sensitive, he will challenge Durant for the title of the NBA's "thinnest-skinned superstar."

"Here's the great irony about Rich Kleiman. He represents, manages (and) advises Kevin bleeping Durant, who is the thinnest-skinned superstar I have ever closely observed," Bayless said. "... And now LeBron is creeping into the category because the great irony is he's using Rich Kleiman as his jumping-off point.

Bayless has garnered a reputation for capitalizing on every opportunity to discredit James throughout his 22-year career. However, unlike Durant, the four-time NBA champion has consistently ignored Bayless. So, he appears unlikely to switch up anytime soon.

