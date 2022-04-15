Revisited: "Kobe Bryant in his prime, LeBron in his prime" - Michael Jordan on players he would have liked to play with in his prime 

During his playing days, Michael Jordan built a reputation of being extremely competitive. No matter what he was doing, he always wanted to come out victorious. Because of this strong competitive nature, the Bulls legend went on to score six championships and go down as arguably the greatest player ever.

Luckily for Michael Jordan, he had the chance to play against a plethora of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court. Dominanting the way he did during a star-filled era is what led to him being labeled the G.O.A.T. That being said, there are some great players he never had the chance to go toe-to-toe against.

During an interview after his playing days were over, Michael Jordan was asked who he would like to play one-on-one if he was still in his prime. He first named players that came before him like Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, and then mentioned a few superstars of the modern era.

"Kobe Bryant in his prime, LeBron in his prime, D-Wade in his prime, Melo, that's a good start."

Given his immense confidence, Michael Jordan also said he likes his chances against all of these players. There was only one person he jokingly mentioned that might be able to take him down.

"Yeah, I don't think I'd lose. Other than Kobe Bryant because he steals all my moves."

Michael Jordan wants to end the G.O.A.T debate once and for all

Looking at Jordan's list, it is not shocking that he picked the players he did. They are some of the game's top talents he never got to square off against, or was past his apex when he did.

There could also be another motive behind some of these choices. As mentioned before, Michael Jordan might be one of the most competitive pro atheletes ever. Wanting to face some of these guys could be to prove a point that he himself is truly the best ever.

Kobe: 33 Pts, 12/20 FG

23 years ago today, 19-year-old Kobe Bryant faced Michael Jordan in a classic and they both put on a show. Kobe: 33 Pts, 12/20 FG MJ: 36 Pts, 12/22 FG

Jerry West was one of the NBA's first true icons, and remains the logo for the league. LeBron James will go down as the player with the best case to surpass Jordan as the best player. Kobe Bryant and D-Wade are some of the best shooting guards ever, the same position that Michael Jordan played. Playing against this batch would allow him to see how he truly stacks up all-time.

One thing is for sure, if these matchups were possible, they would not disappoint. Especially a showdown between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in their primes. Unfrotunatley, we will always be stuck wondering what the outcome will be between this clash of titans.

