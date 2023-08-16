Michael Jordan revealed a secret reason on why he had to retire for the second time in 1998

Michael Jordan retired for a second time after winning his sixth NBA championship in 1998 with the Chicago Bulls. He returned to the game three seasons later and MJ is currently enjoying his third retirement by playing a lot of golf. He hardly comes through for media appearances.

In an interview on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno', the late-night TV show host asked if there are regrets about retiring from basketball with a lot left in his tank.

"I don't regret my decision at all," Jordan said. "I think it's the appropriate one or else no one else (will) have an opportunity to win if I keep playing."

The barbershop debate has always been that the Chicago Bulls could have won their fourth NBA championship on the trot in 1999 ahd the team not disbanded.

At 35 years old, Michael Jordan left the game averaging 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. He was also the 1998 NBA MVP and was named All-NBA First Team for the 10th time.

Jordan was inactive in basketball and returned to the league in 2001 to play for the Washington Wizards at 38 years old.

Michael Jordan wanted to defend the NBA championship after 1998

Michael Jordan carries one of the best NBA stories of all time and he capped of his career with the Chicago Bulls with a beautiful buzzer-beater in Game 6 against the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals.

The story of Michael Jordan seems to have a happy ending but years later in 'The Last Dance' documentary, he said that it kills him for not being able find out how many more leagues he might have been able to win.

"It's maddening, yeah, because I felt like... we could have won seven," said Jordan. "I really believe that. We may not have, but, man, just not to be able to try, that's something that I just can't accept. For whatever reason, I just can't accept it."

The five-time NBA MVP missed nearly three years of basketball in his mid-30s. Looking at LeBron James staying active for 21 straight seasons, one might wonder how differently would Jordan would have fared in the GOAT conversation had he stayed in the game for a similar duration.

