Michael Jordan’s $3.5 Billion net worth is bigger than entire NFT Market

Starting with Michael Jordan's college career in North Carolina, where he played for three seasons and won an NCAA championship, to his career as a professional basketball player in the NBA where he went undefeated in the Finals for a total of six championships, MJ has enjoyed success at every turn.

Aside from the seven total championships he won as a Tar Heel (1) and as a member of the Chicago Bulls (6), he also has a very long list of personal accolades to his name. Jordan has been awarded almost everything, from the College Player of the Year award to being crowned Finals MVP six times.

Now, as a businessman, Jordan still continues to find incredible success as his net worth allows him to enjoy the distinction of being the richest basketball player with a fortune of $3.5 Billion. This report comes after selling his majority stake to the Charlotte Hornets.

While it might not have been Jordan's goal, this recent personal achievement allowed him to reach another impressive milestone. His current net worth is bigger than the entirety of the NFT industry.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, became the hottest form of digital assets next to cryptocurrencies seemingly overnight. At the peak of its popularity, it looked like everyone was purchasing one or wanted to know how to purchase one. Because of this, the market value of the NFT industry shot up.

Despite the success it found in the crypto sector, even NFTs are not enough to stop Michael Jordan.

What are all of Michael Jordan's business ventures?

A look into Michael Jordan's other business ventures

Of course, his sale of the Charlotte Hornets alone is not the only thing that has contributed to MJ's enormous wealth. His ventures as a businessman is one of the reasons that Michael just keeps on winning.

Aside from having one of the most successful shoe and sports gear brands of all time, he also has other businesses that keep the wealth flowing.

He is the co-owner of Cincoro Tequila. This luxury brand of tequila retails for $74.99 at its cheapest and over $1500 at its most expensive. He is also the owner of Michael Jordan's Steak House,which is open in several locations in the United States.

He is also still largely involved in sports, albeit in other forms. He is an investor and an advisor to the sports betting company DraftKings. Additionally, Jordan co-owns the NASCAR team 23XI.

Needless to say, he has established himself as a very successful businessman, aside from his success as an NBA player.

