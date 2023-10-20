Michael Jordan's $80 million yacht 'Joy', which houses 19 crew members, has a jaw-dropping $ 800,000-a-week maintenance bill

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete in the world, and post retirement from basketball, he has indulged himself in purchasing superyachts.

In 2016, Jordan acquired the extravagant superyacht 'Joy' for $80 million. The vessel spans over 230 feet in length and 10 feet in width, featuring amenities like eight cabins, an indoor jacuzzi, a movie theater, a spa and a dining area.

Other notable features include the owner's pavilion, penthouse suite, personal office and a terrace offering a great view of the ocean. Catering to MJ's lifestyle, the yacht also has a basketball court and gym.

Maintaining the yacht does come with a hefty price, as it requires a constant crew of 19 people. Just for the weekly expenses, Jordan spends $800,000 a week and that costs $3.2 million a month. However, 'Joy' has been available for rental to anyonewilling to pay $840,000 a week.

It just shows how Michael Jordan has amassed wealth, as he's the most recent personality to enter the Forbes 400 list of wealthiest people in the United States of America.

Michael Jordan and local fishers clinched victories at MidAtlantic fishing tournament

Despite retiring two decades ago, Michael Jordan still exercises his competitive spirit by competing in the world of fishing.

The 32nd MidAtlantic fishing tournament concluded with only 11 boats venturing out on the final day due to the weather conditions. Despite the rough seas, the event had three dozen winners sharing the $5.79 million prize.

Jordan's "Catch 23" finished third with a 75-pound catch, which netted a $462,318 cash prize. Christopher Little's "Talkin Trash' claimed the overall win in the Tuna Division, while Chip Caruso's "Pipe Dreamer" dominated the Blue Marlin division.

With Jordan's venture to fishing and 23XI Racing, he continues to channel his competitive nature outside of basketball. The world's richest athlete just gained more money to burn his indulgences after selling the Charlotte Hornets for $3 billion.