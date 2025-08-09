Michael Jordan’s childhood dream became Steve Kerr’s Bulls reality as Warriors coach makes major admission on his historic career

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared stories of his experience as a player on the "Glue Guys" podcast. He made a major admission when he spoke about his reality when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan decided to pursue his childhood dream of playing baseball.

Coach Kerr joined the Bulls in the same year Michael Jordan left to play for the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. While that period was a period of sadness for the Bulls as well as the league, it was a great time for Kerr as he gained more playing time.

“It actually was to my benefit in some ways that he went because it opened up a bunch of playing time,” revealed Kerr. “It was bad for the rest of the Bulls and their fanbase, but it was good for me. It’s kind of where I reestablished my career.”

“It was my fifth year, and I was probably on my way out of the league,” Kerr added.

“To step in there and learn from Phil (Jackson) and play with Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Bill Cartwright, these champions, changed my whole career. Of course, Michael came back two years later and we started winning again.”

Kerr signed with Chicago ahead of the 1993–94 NBA season. He stepped into a backup/shooting-guard role, particularly with Jordan temporarily retired after the 1992–93 campaign. This opened up much more playing time and allowed him to emerge as a premier 3-point specialist.

During his time in Chicago, Steve Kerr became a key bench contributor. He was known for his elite accuracy from deep as he set the Bulls’ single-season (1994–95) 3-point percentage record at .524 and sustained a career mark of .479 with the team.

Steve Kerr boldly shares similarities between Michael Jordan and Steph Curry

Steve Kerr has had the opportunity to play with and coach two of the league’s greatest players, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. Speaking on the "Glue Guys" podcast, he shared a similarity between the stars.

“It’s the most amazing mindset that I’ve ever seen, Michael had a similar mindset. But Michael’s mindset appeared to be more of a desire to kill an opponent, to just stick the knife in and twist it. Steph is more about the joy of the act of shooting the ball. You know, and that’s what makes it so beautiful to watch Steph.”

Coach Steve Kerr alongside Curry led the Warriors to an era of dominance, winning four league titles between 2015-2022.

