Michael Jordan’s daughter can’t contain her excitement after adding top prospect Saniyah Hall to NIL lineup 

Michael Jordan’s daughter, Jasmine Jordan, who is her father’s namesake brand’s marketplace manager, has played a key role in its presence in the women’s basketball space. When the Jordan Brand first entered the NIL space, it made a bet on women athletes that has since paid off, thanks to record-breaking viewership across women’s basketball over the past two years.According to Forbes, Jasmine Jordan personally oversaw the signing of Kiki Rice, Kiyomi McMiller, Mikayla Williams and Bella Hine. So, she was among the happiest when Michael Jordan's brand signed ESPN’s No. 1 prospect from the class of 2026, Saniyah Hall, to a NIL deal in July.Speaking exclusively to Forbes on Tuesday, Jasmine Jordan expressed her excitement over Hall’s signing.“Although I transitioned from sports marketing, I’m so happy that the brand just signed Saniyah Hall (USC) as well to bring the brand’s NIL count to five. [It] gives me joy that the team is continuing to grow the roster of incredible female athletes.”Hall, who will spend her senior year of high school playing for Spire Academy, is appreciated for her scoring touch at all three levels. She averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds in her junior year. Ready to take on college hoops, Hall has already committed to USC, where she will join JuJu Watkins.Michael Jordan’s daughter pushes for the end of ‘charity’ mindset in women’s sports partnershipsContinuing her conversation with Forbes, Jasmine Jordan expressed her desire for a fundamental shift in business partnerships with women’s sports. She explained how it is essential to abandon the idea that investing in women’s sports is “charitable work.”“I don’t think that charity element of, 'well, because everybody’s talking about it, let’s do it’ is going to stand anymore,&quot; Jordan said. “I promise you, probably 50% of the consumers today are women and young girls.&quot;She also explained the untapped potential of women athletes, saying that they can be marketed in ways their male counterparts cannot.“For female athletes, we're not one thing. You don't have to just play basketball. You can be a stylist, a singer, a model, you can be a food enthusiast,&quot; she said.With Michael Jordan’s daughter advocating for change, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the brand enter and invest in more women’s spaces in sports.