Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan enjoys snuggles with ‘big boy’ Rakeem

Jasmine Jordan, NBA legend Michael Jordan's daughter, posted an update showing her snuggling with her son, Rakeem Michael Christmas, on Friday. Jasmine shared the post on her Instagram story and called his son a "big boy."

Ad

"Big boy snuggles = Premium," Jasmine wrote.

Jasmine Jordan's Instagram story (Credits: @mickijae)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This update comes after Jasmine shared on Tuesday that she suffered from a "bad" flu. She shared a graphic on her Instagram story that said she is "just a mom."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Cause baby the flu is whooppinnn my a** right now...#Illbeback," Jasmine wrote.

Rakeem Michael Christmas, born in 2019, is Michael Jordan's first grandchild. The six-time NBA champion has five children. Jasmine is the eldest daughter and one of Michael's three children with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy. Michael and his current wife, Yvette Prieto, have two daughters.

Jasmine is married to former NBA player Rakeem Christmas. According to People, Jasmine helped out the Jordan Brand via its women's sports wing. She also served as a coordinator for the Charlotte Hornets' basketball operations.

Ad

Jordan was the former majority owner of the Hornets before selling his stake in 2023. He still owns a minority share and serves as an alternate governor, per the team's website.

Jasmine Jordan shares throwback pics on Michael Jordan's birthday

On Monday, Michael Jordan celebrated his 62nd birthday. Jasmine Jordan greeted him on Instagram with throwback photos and a heartwarming message.

"Nothing Like A Father’s Love • ❤️ • Happy Birthday Daddyoo 🐐," Jasmine wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Jasmine's father is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player ever. He amassed numerous accolades throughout his 15-year NBA career. Among these are six championships with the Chicago Bulls, six finals MVP awards and five regular-season MVP awards. He was credited for the increased popularity of the NBA and basketball worldwide in the 1990s.

Michael was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame twice. He went in for his career in 2009, and a year later, he was inducted as part of the 1992 Olympic gold medal-winning US men's basketball team, most commonly known as the "Dream Team."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback