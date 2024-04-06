Michael Jordan's daughter pairs $868 Jeff Hamilton's NBA collage jacket with Air Jordans at Knicks-Bulls game

Jasmine Jordan, Michael Jordan's only daughter from his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, has been showing her fashion taste on her social media page. Heading to a game to watch the New York Knicks take on long-time NBA Eastern Conference rival Chicago Bulls, she showed her fashion choice that coincides with her roots in the sport of basketball.

On her Instagram post, Jasmine Jordan shows her NBA collage will and leather jacket. This baby blue-colored top features different NBA team logos with her dad's Chicago Bulls team printed by the chest on the right-hand side.

Aside from the embroidered Chicago Bulls logo, it also features predominantly the logos of the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors shown on the front part of the jacket.

According to Jeff Hamilton's online shop, the jacket is valued at $1,181. It features a wool body with a lambskin leather collar, cuffs and waist. A special edition plaque signed by Jeff Hamilton is inside and it comes with a garment bag for storage.

Jasmine Jordan on being Michael Jordan's daughter

Jasmine Jordan, the only daughter of Michael Jordan from former wife Juanita Vanoy, has talked about handling the marketing of Jordan Brand and the advantages of being her father's daughter.

She admits that Michael Jordan has indeed carved a huge name that encompasses sports. Nonetheless, Jasmine is determined to forge her own path separate from her father's shadow.

“To make my own lane I think I kind of had to step in his spotlight a little bit and just acknowledge it versus shying away from it," Jasmine said in an interview with Footwear News. "But also, understanding like, ‘Hey, those are big shoes to fill and I don’t wanna fill ’em’. I just wanna see them, acknowledge them, praise them but then do what I need to do on my own side,”

In doing so, working as a brand representative gives her the chance to make a name for herself by expanding Michael Jordan's shoe company to new markets and involving more female athletes.

“I’m building [my legacy] by championing women and speaking where they need to be heard and making sure that they always feel like they have a voice…If my legacy continues to pave the way and create opportunities for women to be seen and heard in this unquote, male-dominated industry, then that’s amazing,” Jasmine tells Forbes.

True enough, Jasmine led to signing more than a dozen WNBA stars in 2022 while bringing up the company's revenue to $6.59 billion the following year.