  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate accuses Jerry Jones of violating his own rules by honoring Charlie Kirk publicly at Dallas game

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate accuses Jerry Jones of violating his own rules by honoring Charlie Kirk publicly at Dallas game

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:26 GMT
Michael Jordan&rsquo;s ex-teammate accuses Jerry Jones of violating his own rules
Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate accuses Jerry Jones of violating his own rules (Credits: Imagn)

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate, Etan Thomas, has accused the Dallas Cowboys’ owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, of violating his own rules. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, the Cowboys observed a moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk, a right-wing influencer who was fatally shot in Utah on Wednesday.

Ad

Jerry Jones has always maintained that politics has no place in sports. The Cowboys’ owner has spoken up against political expression in sports on multiple occasions. He famously emphasized in 2017 that players employed by his team would be expected to stand with their “toes on the line” for the national anthem.

He instituted a written policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem and said any who did not adhere to it would be benched. Later that year, Jones joined his players in taking a knee on the field in response to Donald Trump’s criticism of the protests in the NFL.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, Jones has softened his stance on political expression by his team, but his decision to observe a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk appears to contradict those earlier rules, Etan Thomas wrote on X.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
“Oh so now Jerry Jones is OK with mixing sports and politics?” Thomas wrote.

Etan Thomas was in the NBA for nine years, spending the first few seasons of his career playing with Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards. He went on to play for the OKC Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks before retiring in 2011. Thomas played 409 games in the league, averaging 5.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 51.3%.

Ad

Michael Jordan’s influence is shaping Brian Schottenheimer's approach with the Dallas Cowboys

Known for his intensity as a competitor, Michael Jordan brought his best regardless of whether it was an official game or practice.

Drawing from how Jordan approached the game, the Dallas Cowboys' new coach, Brian Schottenheimer, has changed his team's attitude toward training, calling them an "excellent practice team" during a conversation with Sports Illustrated in August.

Ad
"I remember Michael Jordan talking about practice all the time—If you practice the right way … and then Kobe [Bryant] adopted it,” Schottenheimer said. "We can’t simulate a real game out here like basketball can, because we can’t tackle and things like that, but you can push it, and you can get to the edge."

Schottenheimer's approach seems to be making a difference as Jerry Jones' team has split its first two games of the season. The Cowboys lost against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 before defeating the New York Giants on Sunday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications