Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas claims Donald Trump's female voters are in "finding out phase" amid Hillary Clinton call out

Etan Thomas, a former NBA player and former teammate of basketball legend Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards, shared his opinion on the news from Hillary Clinton that new voting measure that was passed by the House of Representatives. The new rule would prevent more than 69 million women in the United States from voting because their names don't match their birth certificates.

Etan Thomas enjoyed a nine year career in the NBA and was on the Washington Wizards at the back end of Michael Jordan's career, sharing the court with the all-time great before he retired. Since walking away from the NBA in 2011, Thomas has used his platform to voice his opinion on politics, as well as the biggest stories in the basketball world.

Etan Thomas took to X to voice his disdain for the latest measure that is being discussed in Congress, as reported by Hillary Clinton. Thomas went as far as to say that the news is a reality check for white women who supported Donald Trump's efforts to regain the presidency, agreeing with Clinton that the measure has the backing of Republicans.

"Well, white women who voted for Trump are currently going through their Finding Out Phase but unfortunately, their support for him will affect all women in so many ways," said Thomas about the situaiton. "And no this isn’t a 'scare tactic' this is happening in real time."

Etan Thomas is one of many professional athletes who have expressed criticism towards Donald Trump and his political endeavors. Him calling this a "Finding Out Phase" is concerning though, especially if the voting measure is approved in the Senate and signed into practice by Donald Trump.

Etan Thomas isn't the only professional basketball player speaking out against Trump

While Etan Thomas' voice has been loud in his criticism of the Trump administration's efforts, he isn't the only professional athlete who has taken a stance against him. Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington made headlines in January after wearing an anti-Trump shirt and saying that women need to act before their rights are taken away.

""It definitely needs to happen as women, women's rights being taken away, like, now, LGBTQ rights being taken away now," said Carrington to reporters. "They haven't happened yet, but definitely in the works."

Carrington and other WNBA players, including New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, have taken stances against Trump and his policies. These athletes, along with Thomas, have been using their platforms to echo the sentiment of Democratic leaders, imploring people to take action to ensure that they don't have their rights taken from them.

This latest voting measure has received a lot of attention in the news, but it isn't the only measure that would restrict the voting rights of people all over the country. However, professional athletes like Etan Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and Breanna Stewart aren't showing any signs of quieting down, continuing to voice their critiques of Trump's plans.

