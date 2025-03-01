Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers’ shocking Giants interest in one word

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper had a short but direct response to the New York Giants' reported interest in veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After failing to land Matthew Stafford, who agreed to rework his deal to return to the LA Rams, the Giants are looking for different options for the starting QB role.

The 2025 NFL draft presents a good opportunity for the four-time Super Bowl champion to add young talent. Many consider that having a bridge QB while a youngster prepares for the league is the best approach to this situation. However, Harper doesn't think Rodgers is the best guy to take that job.

On Friday, after a college basketball reporter said it was "nice" that the Giants are turning their attention to Rodgers, Harper responded with a one-word message.

"Stupid," Harper tweeted.

After showcasing his talents with the Green Bay Packers, leading them to a Super Bowl win and winning four NFL MVP awards, Rodgers went from being one of the most liked QBs in the league to one of the most criticized. His final seasons at Lambeau Field confirmed that notion and his two years with the New York Jets didn't do him a favor.

His first season with the team finished after four snaps, (Achilles injury) and once he came back, the Jets didn't perform as expected. Their coach and general manager were fired, forcing the team to start a new project that wouldn't include Rodgers or his good friend Davante Adams.

Harper is aware of how things transpired with Rodgers at MetLife Stadium and doesn't want him with the Giants.

Ron Harper sent three-word message to Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

Ron Harper isn't a stranger to NFL matters, as he has often shared his opinion on topics related to the league, such as Cam Newton admitting he can't provide for his kids the same way he used to when he was still playing.

On Feb. 5, the former Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers guard supported Travis Hunter, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft, to go for a record in the 2025 NFL Combine.

After a report claimed Hunter was "targeting" a 4.25 and 4.35 40-yard dash time, Harper shared a three-word message to the former Colorado Buffaloes star.

"Chase your dream," Harper tweeted.

However, Hunter decided to forgo the combine and will instead perform for scouts and executives at his Pro Day. The cornerback/wide receiver has drawn a lot of attention with his performances and Harper is looking forward to seeing him on the field.

