Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate slams media bias as Marcus Jordan’s arrest overshadows MJ’s philanthropy

When Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, was arrested in early February with DUI charges, the news reports on the subject received a lot of attention from the media and the public. Jordan's youngest son was arrested in Florida for allegedly driving his car into the railroads while being inebriated.

A video of Marcus identifying himself as Michael Jordan's son to the police also gained virality, making things even worse. Jordan was charged with cocaine possession, a second-degree misdemeanor, as well as with resisting an officer without violence, another misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan was in the middle of a philanthropic venture at the time, which most media outlets completely ignored.

Jordan's former teammate with the Washington Wizards, Etan Thomas, revealed this fact on X (formerly Twitter):

"I’m sure there will be some members of the media who will be offended but it’s true. One had wall to wall coverage while the other barely got a mention if at all. But that’s not just specific to MJ, that’s indicative of how athletes are covered in general," Thomas posted on X.

According to the story Thomas posted on his social media, Jordan has reportedly launched his fourth free health center in North Carolina that will serve uninsured and underinsured people. Thomas stated on basketballnews.com that the clinic launched on February 19, just days after Marcus was jailed.

According to Thomas, the Chicago Bulls legend collaborated with Novant Health to assist and offer care for vulnerable people under an expensive healthcare system. The former NBA star also mentioned that Jordan has reportedly "donated $10 million to Novant Health to expand the project, leading to additional clinics being built in Wilmington."

Michael Jordan's son reportedly has "problems" with substance abuse

According to Fox News, Michael Jordan's son has revealed that he has faced "challenges" with alcohol and substance misuse. This was after he pled not guilty to the charges levied against him. According to Cole Blake of hotnewhiphop.com, Jordan plans to finish a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

"While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community," Jordan's lawyer stated.

Since his arrest, Jordan has stated that he's focusing on his role at the Trophy Room store. He did not comment on the recent events that happened to him regarding his arrest.

His father, on the other hand, has remained silent and has not talked about what had happened to his son.

