Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan pleads for substance abuse help after DUI charges: Report

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan has admitted he's struggling with a substance abuse problem weeks after being arrested for possession of cocaine, resisting arrest and driving under the influence. The former UCF player got in trouble with the justice at the start of February, sparking reactions from fans.

TMZ Sports reports that Jordan's attorneys revealed that Marcus Jordan has been dealing with challenges related to substance abuse. Jordan wants a judge to order him to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program to try to help him with said challenges.

Marcus Jordan's attorneys add that making the businessman go through this program would benefit him and the community by decreasing the chances of Jordan being involved in similar situations.

Marcus Jordan has accustomed fans to see him on the news for his personal life, but prior news was often more positive. He was seen arguing with police officers after being found with his Lamborghini stuck on some train tracks in Orlando, Florida.

He was even recorded yelling he was Michael Jordan's son to the police, raising eyebrows on social media.

"I'm Marcus Jordan," Marcus said. "I'm Michael Jordan's son. I am not doing anything wrong."

What charges is Marcus Jordan facing after Florida incident?

Marcus Jordan is facing three separate charges: one felony count of ketamine possession, one misdemeanor count of DUI, and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. Jordan pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

Marcus Jordan showed signs of intoxication during his time with the cop before he started mentioning his father to try to convince officers that he wasn't doing anything wrong.

On Feb. 6, Marcus Jordan addressed this incident through a post on his Instagram stories and announced he won't comment on the matter for now.

Michael Jordan's son speaks for the first time since arrest (Marcus Jordan IG)

"I appreciate everyone reaching out. I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding," he captioned the post.

Jordan had starred in two other negative situations with justice, but he was more famous for dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, for several years, which caused a stir among fans.

Court records show the date to discuss this matter hasn't been set yet, but Marcus Jordan is willing to get help to overcome whatever he's going through.

