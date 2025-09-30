  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Michael Jordan's ex-teammate tells Rex Ryan to 'shut up' after Shedeur Sanders’ brutal 'embarrassment' jab goes viral

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate tells Rex Ryan to 'shut up' after Shedeur Sanders’ brutal 'embarrassment' jab goes viral

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:26 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's ex-teammate tells Rex Ryan to 'shut up' after Shedeur Sanders’ brutal 'embarrassment' jab goes viral. (Photo: IMAGN)

Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Ron Harper, told ESPN analyst and ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan to shut up following his comments about Shedeur Sanders. Ryan went off on Sanders for running his mouth while being a third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Ad

On Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Ryan pointed out why the Browns haven't given a chance to Sanders despite the struggles of starter Joe Flacco. The Browns are 1-3 to start the season, with Flacco turning the ball over three times in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

"This kid talks, and he runs his mouth," Ryan said. "Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback,' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a** in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ron Harper seemingly defended Shedeur Sanders from Rex Ryan's tirade by commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Harper had a simple message for the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach.

"Shut up coach," Harper tweeted.
Ad

While Rex Ryan did have some harsh words for Shedeur Sanders, it was a wake-up call for the young rookie quarterback. Ryan did campaign for Sanders to be given the playing time by the Browns and test his mettle along with backup quarterback, Dillon Gabriel.

"Kevin Stefanski is an outstanding coach, but why the hell isn't he putting Shedeur Sanders in?" Ryan asked. "It's also the frustration of many Browns fans eager to see the fifth-round pick. We're all waiting to see if Shedeur Sanders can be the guy or Gabriel, whatever."
Ad

To be fair to Ryan, the uploader cut the first part and focused on the tirade against Sanders' "embarrassing" comments about being better than some starting QBs in the NFL. Ryan ended his tirade by saying that Sanders has the talent but should stop making asinine comments and focus on his game.

Ron Harper defended Shedeur Sanders last month

ESPN's Tony Grassi omitted Shadeur Sanders from his Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart before the start of the season. Grassi suggested that the Browns sign Sanders to the practice squad, which was met with discontent from Ron Harper.

Ad

Harper argued that if the Browns released Sanders, he wouldn't sign back with the team.

Sanders has yet to make his debut for the Browns this season. He's still down the pecking order behind Dillon Gabriel. They are back in action on Oct. 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications