Michael Jordan's ex-teammate tells Rex Ryan to 'shut up' after Shedeur Sanders’ brutal 'embarrassment' jab goes viral

Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate, Ron Harper, told ESPN analyst and ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan to shut up following his comments about Shedeur Sanders. Ryan went off on Sanders for running his mouth while being a third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.On Monday's episode of ESPN's &quot;Get Up,&quot; Ryan pointed out why the Browns haven't given a chance to Sanders despite the struggles of starter Joe Flacco. The Browns are 1-3 to start the season, with Flacco turning the ball over three times in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. &quot;This kid talks, and he runs his mouth,&quot; Ryan said. &quot;Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback,' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a** in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way.&quot; Ron Harper seemingly defended Shedeur Sanders from Rex Ryan's tirade by commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter. Harper had a simple message for the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach. &quot;Shut up coach,&quot; Harper tweeted. Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKShut up coach!!!!While Rex Ryan did have some harsh words for Shedeur Sanders, it was a wake-up call for the young rookie quarterback. Ryan did campaign for Sanders to be given the playing time by the Browns and test his mettle along with backup quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. &quot;Kevin Stefanski is an outstanding coach, but why the hell isn't he putting Shedeur Sanders in?&quot; Ryan asked. &quot;It's also the frustration of many Browns fans eager to see the fifth-round pick. We're all waiting to see if Shedeur Sanders can be the guy or Gabriel, whatever.&quot;To be fair to Ryan, the uploader cut the first part and focused on the tirade against Sanders' &quot;embarrassing&quot; comments about being better than some starting QBs in the NFL. Ryan ended his tirade by saying that Sanders has the talent but should stop making asinine comments and focus on his game. Ron Harper defended Shedeur Sanders last monthESPN's Tony Grassi omitted Shadeur Sanders from his Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart before the start of the season. Grassi suggested that the Browns sign Sanders to the practice squad, which was met with discontent from Ron Harper. Harper argued that if the Browns released Sanders, he wouldn't sign back with the team. Ron Harper @HARPER04_5LINKCut him and he’s not signing back!!!! Clowns.Sanders has yet to make his debut for the Browns this season. He's still down the pecking order behind Dillon Gabriel. They are back in action on Oct. 5 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Minnesota Vikings.