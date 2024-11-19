Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy drops four words reaction to son reminiscing 6x NBA champ's performance on special day

On November 18, 1988, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls played the Dominique Wilkins-led Atlanta Hawks in the regular season. It was the same day Jordan had his first son, Jeffery. However, Juanita Vanoy had to wait for her husband to return as the game had gone to overtime.

36 years later, Jeffery posted the video of MJ going against the Wilkins and the Hawks. He also posted pictures of his parents in the hospital and a picture where he sat in his father's lap.

"#MJMondays," he wrote in the caption.

"#111888."

Jordan's former wife and Jeffery's mother also commented on the post. Given how special the day was for her, Juanita remembered the game and recalled that the game had gone into overtime.

"Game went into OT," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@heirjordan13]

The Bulls defeated the Hawks by 115-112 in overtime. Michael Jordan scored a team-high 34 points, shooting 57.1% from the field. Dominique Wilkins scored a game-high 39 points for the Hawks.

Juanita Vanoya reacts to old picture with ex-husband Michael Jordan

In the last few weeks, Jeffery Jordan has posted a few pictures of his father that have also included his mother in it. The eldest son of Vanoy and Jordan posts old pictures of his father under the #mjmondays.

In one of the pictures from the since-deleted post on Instagram, MJ sat in the front row with Vanoy when they were still married. They were also accompanied by Jeffery and their second son, Marcus Jordan, who was in his father's lap.

Vanoy reposted the post on her Instagram story. She also showed love to her eldest son in the caption.

"@heirjordan13 loves posting his vintage and current "MJ Monday" photos, stories & reels, since I'm in this photo I decided to re-post it. Photo, clothing & hairstyle circa 1993 XOJ. Love you, son 😍," Vanoy wrote.

[Credit: IG/@iamtheonlyonejuanita]

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy met in 1985 in Chicago. Four years later, the NBA legend married in 1989. According to People, the former couple had differences between them from the beginning of their relationship.

MJ had previously told People that the biggest difference between them was their background. Where the Bulls legend has a southerner in him, Vanoy was more "city-like." After 17 years, Michael Jordan and Vanoy ended their marriage in 2006.

They have three children together: two sons Jeffery and Marcus and a daughter Jasmine.

