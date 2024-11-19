Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy shares heartfelt IG tribute for son Jeffery Jordan’s birthday with rare throwback photo

On November 18, Michael Jordan's son Jeffery Jordan celebrated his 36th birthday. The eldest son of the NBA legend received a big birthday tribute from his mother Juanita Vanoy on her social media.

Juanita made two posts on her Instagram story, posting two pictures of Jeffery from his childhood. In the first picture, Jeffery sat on his mother's lap in a white sleeveless t-shirt. The picture was from 1989, a year later after Jeffery's birth.

She wrote a message in the caption asking her followers to wish him on his birthday.

"Today is my oldest son's birthday. Pls join me in wishing Jeffrey @heirjordan13 a very happy Birthday 💙🎉."

Juanita's post dedicated to her son Jeffery [Credit: IG/@iamtheonlyonejuanita]

In the next post, she had posted a picture of Jeffery playing basketball when he was a year or two old.

"Happy Birthday son. I Love you. xo Mom ❤️💙 " Vanoy wrote in the caption.

Juanita's IG story [Credit: IG/@iamtheonlyonejuanita]

Jeffery Jordan was born on November 18, 1988, a year before Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy got married. Jeffery also followed his father's footsteps and tried to make a career out of basketball.

He played basketball at University of Illinois and later with his younger brother Marcus Jordan at UCF. However, after a few seasons, he walked away from the game and finished his college education with a psychology major. He is currently working with his father's Jordan Brand. In 2019, Jeffery married Radina Aneva.

Juanita Vanoy reshared a picture posted by Michael Jordan's son Jeffery Jordan

Michael Jordan's eldest son Jeffery Jordan likes to post pictures of his father from his playing days on his Instagram handle under "MJ Mondays." In a since-deleted post on his IG handle, Jeffery posted a picture from 1993 with his parents and his younger brother Marcus.

In October, Jeffery's mother, Juanita Vanoy, reposted the post on her Instagram story and gave a little bit of backstory of the picture. She also showed love to her eldest.

"@heirjordan13 loves posting his vintage and current "MJ Monday" photos, stories & reels, since I'm in this photo I decided to re-post it. Photo, clothing & hairstyle circa 1993 XOJ Love you, son."

Juanita Vanoy's IG story [Credit: IG/@iamtheonlyonejuanita]

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy share three children. Apart from their eldest, Jeffery Jordan, they have another son, Marcus Jordan, who was born in December 1990. They also have a daughter, Jasmine, who was born in December 1992.

MJ also has two children with his current wife, Yvette Prieto. They have twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, who were born on February 9, 2014.

