Michael Jordan’s former teammate responds vehemently to Skip Bayless questioning Travis Hunter’s baptism

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, gave a blunt response to Skip Bayless for his comments on Travis Hunter's baptism. Robert Griffin III called out the media personality for his comment on in an X post.

Harper dropped in the post's comment section and gave a vehement response to Bayless.

"He needs to shut up!" he commented.

Ron Harper @HARPER04_5 He needs to shut up!

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 20-12 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. After the game, media outlets reported that Jaguars' star cornerback Travis Hunter was baptized on the morning of the game.

Bayless did not receive the news well, as he vented his frustrations about Hunter's religious move in a video and shared it on his X account.

"I am not suggesting that getting baptized was any kind of protest on Travis' part. It was just a stunning indication of where is head is at or not, at right now!" Bayless said. "It's not really into football right now."

Bayless's words have attracted criticism from many former athletes, including Aaron Rodgers's former teammate and Emmanuel Acho.

Travis Hunter once questioned Michael Jordan's ability to play in the modern basketball era

The basketball GOAT debate featuring LeBron James and Michael Jordan has been going on for decades now. In April this year, Travis Hunter delved into the discussion during an episode of his podcast "The Travis Hunter Show."

The Jaguars' cornerback leaned more on James' side and questioned Jordan's ability to compete in the modern era.

"He was just a great businessman," Travis Hunter said. "Name 10 people in the NBA in Jordan's era that could play in the NBA right now. Name 10." (Timestamp: 23:07)

Hunter's co-host Boog argued against the Jaguars star and supported Jordan in the discussion. He named basketball Hall of Famers like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Isiah Thompson before saying that he could name 100 players from this generation, who Jordan can play against in the league right now.

LeBron James will be playing in his 23rd season in the league. The Lakers superstar has had one of the most illustrious careers in basketball, which has cemented his place in basketball heaven, beside the greats of the game.

He is currently the league's all-time leading scorer and has loads of individual accomplishments to back his status as the greatest of all time. However, Michael Jordan's career is arguably the greatest in the league's history.

The Bulls legend can be solely credited for pushing the NBA to the top of the world and bringing global recognition to the sport. The GOAT debate will rage on, but there is no doubt that James and Jordan both will be remembered in history as the greatest players to ever play the game.

