Michael Jordan's game-used shoes from six NBA title clinching games fetch $8,023,800 at Sotheby's auction

The Chicago Bulls' dominance in the 1990s is easily considered as one of the best dynasties in basketball history. The man largely credited for it is Michael Jordan. During that period, the Bulls reached the NBA Finals six times and had a perfect 6-0 record.

It was also during those championship runs that Jordan cemented himself in the NBA's history books as one of the best to ever do it. To this day, he is often cited by fans as the greatest player of all time.

Regardless of where one stands on the GOAT debate, there is no denying that what the Bulls accomplished at the time was legendary. It will forever be etched in everyone's memories as one of the most dominant runs in history.

As it turns out, one fan got the chance to own a piece of the league's history for a hefty price. As reported by Darren Rovell, one fan bought six Michael Jordan-signed sneakers for $8,023,800. What makes these shoes so special is that each one represents one of the Bulls' six title-clinching games, and was worn by MJ during those matchups.

The shoes were sold at Sotheby's, which is a company that is well-known for holding auctions for expensive pieces of art.

Taking a look at Michael Jordan's stats in each of the Bulls' title-clinching games

Michael Jordan and the Bulls reached the finals for the first time in 1991, where they faced off against the Magic Johnson-led LA Lakers. The Lakers set the tone early by winning game one of the series. But the Bulls rallied and won the next four to clinch the title in five games. Scottie Pippen led the team in Game 5 with 32 points and 13 rebounds, but Jordan put up his own double-double with 30 points and 10 assists.

The following year, they faced the Portland Trail Blazers in a series that went to six games. In the finale, MJ scored 33 points and had four steals to lead the Bulls to a 97-93 win and a second straight title.

In 1993, they faced the Phoenix Suns in a very tight and intense series with Game 3 going to tripe-overtime. The final matchup of the series, Game 6, was decided by only one point (99-98). Jordan's heroics led the Bulls, finishing with 33 points, eight assists and grabbing five rebounds.

In 1996, Jordan returned to full form after a brief retirement to lead the Bulls to another three-peat. Starting with a series against Gary Payton and the Seattle Supersonics. The series went to six games, where MJ had 23 points, nine rebounds, and 7 assists in the clinching victory.

The following year, the Bulls faced the Utah Jazz for the first time in the NBA Finals. The series went to six games, with the final one being decided by four points (90-86). MJ had a monster 39-point outburst to go along with 11 rebs.

In 1998, they faced the Jazz for the second and final time. The series would once again go to six games, with all but one being decided by five points or less. Game 3 would be a 95-54 rout in favor of the Bulls. Michael Jordan laid it all on the line in Game 6, scoring 45 pts and nabbing four steals to lead the Bulls to their second three-peat.

