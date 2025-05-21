Michael Jordan's long time agent forecasts Bulls legend to take NBC role personally

When the 2024-25 NBA season tips off, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan will be part of NBC Sports' NBA coverage as a "special contributor." While his exact role or how often he'll be appearing on NBC is not yet revealed, Jordan's former agent, David Falk, spoke with Sports Business Journal's Abe Madkour about the situation.

Ad

As he revealed, it seems unlikely that Jordan will be making frequent appearances on the show, much like fans have suspected, given that Jordan traditionally shies away from frequent media appearances.

“I’ll be surprised if he’s on three times,” Falk told Madkour on Tuesday. "It’s just personal. I haven’t asked him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far, there's been much speculation regarding what Jordan's role could be. While some believe he'll make appearances on the NBC Sports desk, others believe he could video call in.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Given Jordan's well-known love of gambling, there have also been theories that his role could be to either provide pregame picks and analysis in a pre-recorded segment or betting parlays, much like the "NBA on TNT" crew does with Charles Barkley before tip-off.

Shaquille O'Neal prepares NBA fans for Michael Jordan's takes on the modern NBA

In recent years, former players like Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have faced criticism for being overly critical of the modern era.

Ad

For example, O'Neal has said that modern players are too sensitive, especially when considering how much money they make.

Now, ahead of Michael Jordan joining NBC Sports, O'Neal wants to prepare fans for the Hall of Famer's takes. During an appearance on Ashley Nevel's podcast on Monday, O'Neal said that if Jordan criticizes a player, fans should listen instead of accusing him of "hating" and being hard on the modern era.

Ad

"First of all, if anybody says Michael Jordan is hating, you're an idiot," O'Neal said. "If Jordan says, 'I don't think this guy is good,' [then] you're not that [expletive] good. I don't care how many points you're averaging. ... Instead of being into your feelings, just listen to what the greatest player who's ever played the game has to say."

Ad

Considering fans rarely get to hear Jordan's thoughts on the state of the NBA today, and the biggest stars in the game, it sounds like many members of the NBA community are eager to hear his thoughts.

Jordan will join an NBC Sports team that will include some big names like Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More