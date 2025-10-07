Michael Jordan’s son invites Olympic legend after making major personal announcement on sobriety milestone 

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, shared a significant update on his sobriety journey on social media on Monday. Jordan was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of ketamine in February 2025, after authorities found his Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks in Orange County.Jordan gave up alcohol shortly after the incident. Over the past few months, he has consistently shared updates about his journey on Instagram. On Monday, Jordan shared a post, discussing that he has completed six months of sobriety. He captioned the post:“6 Months Sober🚱🚯🚮 &amp; Still The Life of The Party🥳 #180Days 🫡.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlympic legend Michael Phelps showed support for Michael Jordan’s son, leaving an encouraging message in the post’s comment section.“Let’s gooo!” Phelps commented.Marcus Jordan replied to Phelps’ comment and subsequently invited him out to play golf.“@m_phelps00 Yesssirrrr 💯 Let’s Tee it up soon 🫡,” he wrote.Marcus Jordan and Michael Phelps’ interaction on InstagramMichael Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers in the history of the sport, winning a total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold. Phelps also holds 82 medals in major international long-course competitions.Apology letter among the conditions for Michael Jordan’s son to close DUI caseAccording to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, cut a deal with prosecutors on Sept. 12 with the goal of having his criminal charges dismissed.As per the documents, Jordan must meet multiple conditions over the next 12 months for his charges to be dismissed. These conditions include random drug testing, a $1,000 donation, 50 hours of community service, and an interlock device on his car.Moreover, he must write a 250-word apology letter to his arresting officer. While getting arrested was going to be controversial enough, Jordan also faced much criticism on social media. Shortly after his arrest, body cam footage of the incident was posted on social media, where it went viral.The footage showed Marcus Jordan repeatedly telling his arresting officer that he was Michael Jordan's son, as he looked to escape the situation. This led to widespread criticism of him on various social media platforms.