  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan’s son invites Olympic legend after making major personal announcement on sobriety milestone 

Michael Jordan’s son invites Olympic legend after making major personal announcement on sobriety milestone 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:45 GMT
Michael Jordan&rsquo;s son invites Olympic legend after making major personal announcement on social media
Michael Jordan’s son invites Olympic legend after making major personal announcement on social media (Credits: IG/@heirmj523 and Imagn)

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, shared a significant update on his sobriety journey on social media on Monday. Jordan was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of ketamine in February 2025, after authorities found his Lamborghini SUV stuck on railroad tracks in Orange County.

Ad

Jordan gave up alcohol shortly after the incident. Over the past few months, he has consistently shared updates about his journey on Instagram. On Monday, Jordan shared a post, discussing that he has completed six months of sobriety. He captioned the post:

“6 Months Sober🚱🚯🚮 & Still The Life of The Party🥳 #180Days 🫡.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Olympic legend Michael Phelps showed support for Michael Jordan’s son, leaving an encouraging message in the post’s comment section.

“Let’s gooo!” Phelps commented.

Marcus Jordan replied to Phelps’ comment and subsequently invited him out to play golf.

“@m_phelps00 Yesssirrrr 💯 Let’s Tee it up soon 🫡,” he wrote.
Marcus Jordan and Michael Phelps&rsquo; interaction on Instagram
Marcus Jordan and Michael Phelps’ interaction on Instagram

Michael Phelps is one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers in the history of the sport, winning a total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold. Phelps also holds 82 medals in major international long-course competitions.

Ad

Apology letter among the conditions for Michael Jordan’s son to close DUI case

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, cut a deal with prosecutors on Sept. 12 with the goal of having his criminal charges dismissed.

As per the documents, Jordan must meet multiple conditions over the next 12 months for his charges to be dismissed. These conditions include random drug testing, a $1,000 donation, 50 hours of community service, and an interlock device on his car.

Ad

Moreover, he must write a 250-word apology letter to his arresting officer. While getting arrested was going to be controversial enough, Jordan also faced much criticism on social media. Shortly after his arrest, body cam footage of the incident was posted on social media, where it went viral.

The footage showed Marcus Jordan repeatedly telling his arresting officer that he was Michael Jordan's son, as he looked to escape the situation. This led to widespread criticism of him on various social media platforms.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications