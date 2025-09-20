Michael Jordan’s son Marcus flaunts newfound skill after settling DUI case with plea deal

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has found a new hobby after he settled his DUI case in Florida. The Bulls legend's son shared his new favourite activity on Instagram.
In the last two days, Marcus shared pictures of DJ sets and equipment on his account. He accompanied his thoughts on his newfound skill and invited his followers to his boutique store in one of his stories' captions.
"Practicing my DJ skills IN-STORE [Trophy Room] all week. Pull up, shop, and vibe," he wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Marcus shared an image of a chrome colored DJ set with a laptop placed on a stand beside it. Another story featured a picture of the Bulls legend's son trying out his skills on the equipment.
Earlier, Marcus Jordan had a run-in with law enforcement in February. He was involved in a road accident where his Lamborghini SUV was stuck on railroad tracks in Florida. He admitted to having a few drinks before driving, and the police report revealed that he had slurred speech.
Following the confrontation, Marcus was booked for three offenses: DUI resulting in a crash and property damage, resisting an officer without violence and possession. The possession charges were dropped by the state after the testing revealed that the powdery substance seized from the sneaker entrepreneur was ketamine, an anesthetic.
To avoid a trial on the remaining two charges, Michael Jordan's son and his lawyers agreed to a plea deal. According to TMZ, the plea deal includes Marcus writing a 250-word apology letter to an officer he berated during his arrest, doing 50 hours of community service and having an ignition interlock device installed in his car.
Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan debuts new hairstyle
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, debuted his new hairstyle on Sunday. The sneaker entrepreneur shared a selfie, showing his new braided hair. The Bulls legend's son expressed his thoughts about it in the story's caption.
"Straight back baby rows," he wrote.
In the picture, Marcus is sitting on a chair while still in between his hairstyling sessions. He is smiling for the camera without his signature glasses on his face.
Marcus runs a boutique shop named "Trophy Room" which deals in exclusive items related to MJ and limited edition sneakers.
Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.