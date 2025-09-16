  • home icon
  • Marcus Jordan DUI Case: Michael Jordan's son settles for shocking legal move in ketamine and property damage saga

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 16, 2025 00:58 GMT
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's son settles for shocking legal move in ketamine and property damage saga. (Photo: @trophyroomstore on Instagram)

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has agreed to a deal that would put charges against him from his DUI arrest on hold. Marcus was arrested in Maitland, Florida last February and faced multiple charges, including DUI with property damage, resisting an officer without violence and ketamine possession.

According to WFTV9, the youngest son of the Chicago Bulls legend has avoided persecution for now by taking a deal. He still has to meet all the conditions set so that all the charges get dropped and won't be on his record. The DUI and resisting an officer charges are misdemeanors, while ketamine possession is a felony.

Here are some of the conditions that Marcus Jordan needs to follow.

  • Complete 50 hours of community service.
  • Pay a monthly supervision fee.
  • Install an interlock device in his car.
  • Make a $1,000 donation to various approved organizations.
  • Write a 250-word apology letter to the officer who arrested him.
  • Undergo random drug testing.
Marcus Jordan was arrested by police officers in Maitland, Florida last February after his car was stuck on railroad trucks. Marcus showed signs of impairment, such as having an alcohol smell, bloodshot eyes and slurring his words. He even told his arresting officer that he was the son of Michael Jordan.

One of the initial charges was cocaine possession, but it was changed to ketamine after lab results revealed that it wasn't cocaine. While Marcus avoided trial for now, he needs to abide by his deal or his case is going to get restarted by the prosecution.

What did Marcus Jordan say after his arrest?

A few days after his arrest, Marcus Jordan released a statement saying that he appreciates everyone who has reached out to him. However, he won't be commenting on the details of the case and will focus his attention on his business venture, The Trophy Room.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out. I'm focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won't be making my comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding," Marcus tweeted.
Marcus opened The Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker store, back in 2016. He has avoided the spotlight following his highly publicized relationship with Larsa Pippen from 2022 to 2024. Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, his father's longtime teammate with the Chicago Bulls.

Michael and Scottie won six NBA championships together, including two sets of three-peats in the 1990s.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
