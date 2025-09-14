"MF OG" - Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan reunites with brother Jeffery to honor grandfather’s 100th birthday in family bash

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and his family celebrated his maternal grandfather's 100th birthday on Saturday. The son of the NBA legend posted a series of pictures on his social media handle, giving a peek into the grand celebration. Jordan has been consistent when it comes to his grandfather's celebration. Last year, he posted pictures from his grandfather's 99th birthday celebration. Unlike this time, which showed him proudly showing off his service to the country and a fitting celebratory T-shirt, he wore Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls' three-peat T-shirt. In his first Instagram Story, he posted a picture of the grand decoration for the big birthday event. &quot;My Grandfather's 100th BDay,&quot; Marcus wrote in the caption. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]In the next post, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend posted a video of his grandfather making an entrance for the birthday celebration in his telling T-shirt that read, &quot;It's my 100th birthday.&quot; Marcus also took the opportunity to introduce his grandpa. &quot;CORPORAL JOHN VANΟΥ OF THE MONTFORD POINT MARINES,&quot; he wrote in the caption. &quot;LOVE YOU GRANDPA,&quot; he added. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]In the subsequent Story, Marcus posted a video of his grandfather with his walker as he smiled, watching his big family gathered around in celebration. &quot;MF OG,&quot; Marcus wrote in the caption. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523][Credit: IG/@heirmj523]In the last Story, Marcus Jordan posted a video of his grandfather looking at his family members in front of him, including Jeffery Jordan, as they showered him with love. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]Marcus Jordan gets love from mom Juanita Vanoy and sister JasmineMarcus Jordan received love from his mother, Juanita Vanoy, and sister Jasmine Jordan on his social media post. On Friday, he son of the Bulls legend posted a series of pictures from his vacation in Paris.One of the slides in the post consisted of a picture of Jordan with his mom; in another, he posted a video of the Eiffel Tower glittering in the night. Marcus also showed off his T-shirt featuring Michael Jordan's iconic picture in front of the Eiffel Tower.&quot;These days, I’m letting God handle all things above me🤙,&quot; Marcus Jordan wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarcus' mother and MJ's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, commented on the post, showering her son with love, followed by a wholesome response from Jordan&quot;🙏🏽 Amen. Love you❤️,&quot; Vanoy wrote. &quot;@iamtheonlyonejuanita Love you Ma,&quot; Marcus wrote in his reply. Marcus's sister, Jasmine, also commented. &quot;👏🏾BBrodieeeeeeeee😎,&quot; Jasmine wrote. Comments on the postSince the beginning of this year, Marcus Jordan has been spending more time with his family, including his mom and his brother, Jeffery Jordan. He has also remained sober since the beginning of this season.