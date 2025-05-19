"He lyin" - NBA fans react as Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan marks 40 days sober after DWI arrest

NBA fans reacted to Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, announcing his over-a-month-old sobriety. In February earlier this year, Marcus was arrested in Florida for DWI. He was later charged with possession of Ketamine.

Ad

Four months after the incident, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend posted a picture of himself going through his workout routine and revealed that he had been sober for 40 days.

Marcus Jordan posts an Instagram story update to celebrate his sobriety. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TMZ later announced Jordan's sobriety on X (formerly Twitter), attracting a series of comments from fans.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan discussed his dating history with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen.

"This explains why he was dating Pippen's ex wife," the fan wrote.

Another fan called him a disappointment to his NBA legend father.

"Still a dopefiend and still a disappointment to his pops," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were not ready to believe that Marcus was being truthful, with one fan saying that he was going to revert to his old habits.

"I DON'T BELIEVE U! Notorious booger sugar lover prolly jus tryna hoodwink judge in2 going real EZ on him b4 he reverts bak 2 his beloved party favors again? Marcus Jordan I'm 40 Days Sober," the fan wrote.

Ad

"He lyin," another fan wrote.

However, some fans were also positively happy for Marcus Jordan.

"Good for him," the fan wrote.

Marcus Jordan posts cryptic messages after Larsa Pippen's recent comment on his addiction

In August 2024 - months after the breakup with Larsa Pippen - pictures of Marcus Jordan snorting a white substance in France went viral on the internet. The son of the NBA legend was pictured with IG model Ashley Stevenson during a poolside lunch.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, when Larsa Pippen appeared on The Jason Lee Show, she was asked by the host if she knew about Marcus Jordan's "cocaine habit." Although she refused to talk about Marcus's cocaine addiction, she said that she was not aware of it.

"I didn't know anything about that. We can't talk about that coz like I wasn't privy to that, didn't know all that," she said.

Ad

Ad

On Monday, Marcus Jordan posted a series of cryptic messages seemingly aimed at Pippen for mentioning his name during the interview. He posted a picture of his lavish meal and captioned it with two messages.

"People as what happened, I go silent🤐," he wrote in the caption.

"I wouldn't even speak on you, but now you wanna mention meee 🤨😑."

Marcus Jordan posts an Instagram story seemingly hitting at his ex, Larsa Pippen. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

He posted another message in a separate post featuring a mirror selfie.

Ad

"PUT ON A HAPPY FACE 😊," he wrote.

Marcus Jordan posts an Instagram story. [Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Larsa Pippen is currently dating Jeff Coby, a former G-League player. Earlier this month, Coby told TMZ they would marry in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More