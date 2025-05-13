Larsa Pippen responds to question about Marcus Jordan allegedly dating Nicole Murphy, who “Michael Jordan allegedly cheated on his wife with"

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship turned a lot of heads when they were first seen kissing in Miami in 2023. Just over a year after the breakup, Marcus made the headlines again. In December 2024, a video of Michael Jordan's son getting cozied up with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole Murphy went viral on the internet.

Marcus and Nicole were at a club in Miami. The viral video showed them in a conversation as Nicole touched Marcus Jordan's shoulder. Another video showed Nicole bending over and giving a long hug to the Chicago Bulls legend's son.

Neither Marcus Jordan nor Nicole Murphy commented on the viral video. Moreover, since the video went viral, Marcus and Nicole haven't been publicly seen with each other.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, podcaster Jason Lee asked Marcus' ex Larsa Pippen about the dating rumor on The Jason Lee Show. Lee also highlighted that Michael Jordan had allegedly cheated on his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy with Nicole Murphy.

“Your ex, Marcus Jordan, is allegedly dating Nicole Murphy," Lee said. "Who Michael Jordan allegedly cheated on his wife with. Ain’t that messy?"

In her response, The Real Housewives of Miami star said that she didn't care anything about her exes.

"I have no idea," Larsa Pippen said. "I don't know. I don't keep up with my exes. I feel like when you jump off the vassell, it's just like 'good luck' I hope you can swim, I don't care."

In 2007, ExtraTV reported that Michael Jordan and Nicole Murphy were seen together in Cabo San Lucas. By 2006, Michael Jordan and Vanoy were already divorced.

Larsa Pippen gets honest about dating son of her ex-husband's former teammate Michael Jordan

The Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan romantic relationship was frowned upon by many. Despite the scrutiny and criticisms on social media, the former couple kept the noise at bay and dated for over a year.

Over a year later, Pippen was confronted about her dating the son of the man her ex-husband Scottie Pippen played with. When Jason Lee asked how she ended up in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, she said that the son of the Bulls legend had been chasing her for years.

"Listen, do you ever go out and you meet a guy, he likes you and he chases you for years," she said. "For years chases you around and just catches you a weekend and where he is like 'I wanna come to Miami and hang out with you' and you are like 'come' and then we hang out and we start liking each other."

However, Larsa Pippen, who is reportedly dating Jeff Coby, a former G-League basketball player, conceded to Lee that he was right when he suggested she "walk away" from the relationship. She said that she learned from her mistake.

Addressing Marcus' alleged cocaine habits, the reality TV star said that she didn't know about it when they started dating.

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More