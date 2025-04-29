Months after splitting with Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen caught in PDA moment with 6-foot-8 G leaguer

The last time Larsa Pippen was in the news for her romantic life was with Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan. Just over a year after the split from the son of the NBA legend, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen is again making headlines after being caught in a full PDA moment.

The new man in her life is Jeff Coby, a former G-League player. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports posted on X a series of pictures of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star sunbathing in a bikini in Miami.

The multiple pictures captured by TMZ showed her sitting in the sitting area at the edge of the boat. One of the pictures showed Larsa engaged in a candid conversation with Coby with a wine glass in her right hand. The next picture showed the 6-foot-8 Haitian-American basketball player bending down and kissing her.

Reality TV couple, Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo, were also present on the boat.

Earlier in March this year, Page Six had reported that Larsa had arrived for Marysol Patton’s 58th birthday party with Jeff Coby. They entered the party holding hands. Pippen was reportedly glowing with happiness.

Weeks later, they were again caught sharing a loved-up moment in Miami. In another story by Page Six, the couple was pictured sharing a very passionate kiss in the parking area. They have been reportedly dating since January this year. They also attended the premiere of the movie, The Accountant 2, earlier this month.

Coby is one of the many basketball players that Larsa Pippen has dated or been with in the past. She was married to the basketball legend Scottie Pippen. After her split, she dated Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson and Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley.

Gilbert Arenas blames Larsa Pippen for Marcus Jordan's recent drug arrest

In February earlier this year, Marcus Jordan made the headlines after he drove his blue Lamborghini Urus into the railroad in central Florida. He was later arrested on several charges, including DUI and possession of cocaine.

This wasn't the first time that Marcus' name was associated with an illegal substance. Last year in August, he was pictured snorting an unidentified white powder in Paris.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas put all the blame on Marcus Jordan's ex, Larsa Pippen. In a conversation with DJ Vlad on VladTV on April 12, Arenas said that Marcus' life trajectory had changed since he was first associated with Larsa.

"He was just a normal Michael Jordan kid, being rich, being wholesome," he said. "And then you get your grip on him...like as soon as I see him in Paris and they caught him the first time. I didn't even say 'Marcus!' I said 'that damn Pippen.'"

Arenas slammed Larsa for keeping her last name even after the divorce, saying it wasn't her original last name. The former Golden State Warriors star even blamed her for corrupting two brands just by herself.

"Whatever your original name is, have put darkness on two famous last names," Arenas added. "Like you have corrupted the Pippen brand and you f****** just corrupted the Jordan brand. It's [Larsa]."

Marcus Jordan is currently single, but has been romantically associated with Instagram model Anna DiCenzo.

