"Older women always told me I was 1-of-1": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan flexes new braids look with cryptic messages

Marcus Jordan has been leading an eventful life since his split with Larsa Pippen. The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan dated 50-year-old Pippen for over a year before breaking up with her in February of last year.

Ad

On Friday, Marcus posted a series of pictures on his social media from his outing in Orlando. He captioned the pictures on his Instagram Story with a series of cryptic messages, some of which were a little bizarre.

In the first post, Marcus Jordan posted a selfie that revealed his new braids.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Do some s*** 4 you for once, U do a lot 4 me💝," he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

The Trophy Room founder had lunch at Hillstone Winter Park restaurant. He posted a picture of grilled artichokes with dips.

Ad

"Trust me there's a ton of 'Dem🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In his next IG Story, Marcus posted a picture of MJ's Bulls jersey made with flowers in his Trophy Room Store.

Ad

"I told her to get a bag & some shoes & some more s***," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In his last story, he posted a mirror selfie from his Trophy Room Store.

Ad

"Older women always told me I was 1-of-1 🥰," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Jeff Coby reveals he is getting married to Marcus Jordan's ex Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been separated for over a year and both of them have seemingly moved on. While Jordan has been in off-and-on relationships with Instagram models, Larsa seems to moving towards a stable relationship.

Ad

After Pippen's relationship with Jeff Coby was first reported in April, the couple has progressed a lot. According to People, they have been dating since the start of 2025.

Earlier this month, on May 5, the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand in Miami. When asked if they were happy in their relationship, Coby jumped in and revealed that they were getting married either later this year or the next year.

"We're getting married 2025-6," Coby said. "We're getting married. It's gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025."

Ad

When Coby was asked if he had already popped the question to his girlfriend, he refused to share details about the proposal.

"I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose," Coby responded.

Since their breakup, Marcus Jordan has been romantically associated with multiple IG models. He has been linked to Ashley Stevenson, Nara Ford and most recently, Anna DiCenzo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More