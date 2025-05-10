"Older women always told me I was 1-of-1": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan flexes new braids look with cryptic messages

Marcus Jordan has been leading an eventful life since his split with Larsa Pippen. The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan dated 50-year-old Pippen for over a year before breaking up with her in February of last year.
On Friday, Marcus posted a series of pictures on his social media from his outing in Orlando. He captioned the pictures on his Instagram Story with a series of cryptic messages, some of which were a little bizarre.
In the first post, Marcus Jordan posted a selfie that revealed his new braids.
"Do some s*** 4 you for once, U do a lot 4 me💝," he wrote in the caption.
The Trophy Room founder had lunch at Hillstone Winter Park restaurant. He posted a picture of grilled artichokes with dips.
"Trust me there's a ton of 'Dem🕵️♂️🕵️♀️," he wrote in the caption.
In his next IG Story, Marcus posted a picture of MJ's Bulls jersey made with flowers in his Trophy Room Store.
"I told her to get a bag & some shoes & some more s***," he wrote in the caption.
In his last story, he posted a mirror selfie from his Trophy Room Store.
"Older women always told me I was 1-of-1 🥰," he wrote in the caption.
Jeff Coby reveals he is getting married to Marcus Jordan's ex Larsa Pippen
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have been separated for over a year and both of them have seemingly moved on. While Jordan has been in off-and-on relationships with Instagram models, Larsa seems to moving towards a stable relationship.
After Pippen's relationship with Jeff Coby was first reported in April, the couple has progressed a lot. According to People, they have been dating since the start of 2025.
Earlier this month, on May 5, the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand in Miami. When asked if they were happy in their relationship, Coby jumped in and revealed that they were getting married either later this year or the next year.
"We're getting married 2025-6," Coby said. "We're getting married. It's gonna be a beautiful marriage. November 2025."
When Coby was asked if he had already popped the question to his girlfriend, he refused to share details about the proposal.
"I can't tell you when I'm gonna propose," Coby responded.
Since their breakup, Marcus Jordan has been romantically associated with multiple IG models. He has been linked to Ashley Stevenson, Nara Ford and most recently, Anna DiCenzo.
