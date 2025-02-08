Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan reunites with IG model after drug arrest controversy, gives sneak peek inside Air Jordan's 40th anniversary

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan was released on Tuesday after posting bond following multiple DUI charges. Reconnecting to his business, Marcus celebrated his father’s Air Jordan 1 40th anniversary, which marked the revival of the iconic black and red colorway sneakers Jordan wore during his early days.

Jordan, who founded the sneaker store The Trophy Room in Orlando, gave a sneak peek inside his store’s celebration of the classic Air Jordan 1. At the event, Jordan was joined by Instagram model Nara Ford, who rocked a new pink-colored hair look.

Marcus posted a series of IG stories on Saturday, giving a close look at The Trophy Room’s Nike celebration. Here are screenshots of Marcus Jordan’s stories:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Marcus Jordan's IG story

The IG stories had The Weeknd’s "Niagara Falls" as the background music. Marcus and Ford also posted in the store’s Jumpman wall.

Marcus Jordan's IG story

The anniversary sees Nike reviving the old Jordan brand sneaker. It reportedly just released over 10,000 pairs of shoes in about 23 stores in the United States for the 40th-anniversary celebration.

Meanwhile, Marcus also posted his store’s team members, whom he lauded for doing a great job in preparation for the 40th-anniversary event:

“S/O to my @trophyroomstore FAMILY holdin’ it tf down,” Marcus Jordan wrote in an IG story.

Marcus Jordan's IG story

Marcus Jordan posted a bond worth $4,000 hours after his arrest due to DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. He was arrested after his blue Lamborghini tried to flee from a traffic stop initiated by a police officer, which resulted in the vehicle being stuck on train tracks.

Jordan was seen with a female passenger during the arrest, but she was not identified. Nara Ford has since denied it was her.

Marcus Jordan mentions Michael Jordan’s name in Orlando arrest

During his arrest, Marcus Jordan introduced himself as NBA star Michael Jordan’s son. This was revealed in a body cam video released by TMZ, who broke the news first:

"I am Marcus Jordan. I am Michael Jordan's son…I am not doing anything wrong. I am just trying to get home, and I made a wrong turn,” he said while introducing himself to the cops.

"And clearly, we would like to get our car out of the f***ing train tracks, which we were not trying to be on," he continued.

Despite his efforts, Marcus was not given special attention. He was detained in the Orange Country Jail, costing him several hours behind bars before being released after the bond hearing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback