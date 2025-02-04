Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan facing major charges for cocaine possession: Report

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, was arrested Monday for cocaine possession, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, according to TMZ.

He is held at the Orange County jail on multiple charges. A mugshot of Jordan was also released by TMZ.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No statements about his arrest have been released by Jordan or his family yet, and not many details have been known about what happened.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Marcus is also known for his past relationship with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in the 1990s.

Marcus and Larsa dated for over a year before breaking up last year. At 34, Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy.

He is also an entrepreneur, serving as CEO of The Trophy Room, a custom sneaker store in Florida.

Marcus played at the University of Central Florida for three years, from 2009 to 2012, averaging 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the team's lead point guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback