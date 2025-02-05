"Please stop": IG model Nora Ford shuts down rumors tying her to Marcus Jordan’s cocaine case

An Instagram model who has been recently spotted with Marcus Jordan clarified that she was not with Michael Jordan’s son when he was arrested early Tuesday morning in Maitland, Florida. Marcus faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred at 1:14 a.m., when police found Jordan's blue Lamborghini stuck on railroad tracks after he allegedly fled a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. TMZ released footage of the incident, showing Jordan with a white female passenger.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nora Ford, who has been with Marcus in recent outings, made it clear that she was not the woman in the video and was not even in Florida at the time of the arrest.

“That was NOT me. I’ve been in Vegas for a week. Please stop,” she said.

Nora Ford's IG story

Marcus admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that night. During his arrest, officers discovered a small baggie containing a white powdery substance in his pocket, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Reports indicate that he resisted arrest, struggled with officers as they tried to put him in a patrol car and refused to provide breath samples at the Orange County DUI Center.

Marcus Jordan tries to use MJ’s name during arrest

As police detained him, Marcus Jordan attempted to leverage his father’s legendary status, but officers remained unmoved.

"I am Marcus Jordan. I am Michael Jordan's son," he is heard saying in the video. "I am not doing anything wrong. I am just trying to get home, and I made a wrong turn.”

"And clearly, we would like to get our car out of the f***ing train tracks, which we were not trying to be on."

Marcus was later booked into Orange County Jail, where his bond was set at $4,000. He remained in custody for several hours before his bond hearing and was eventually released.

This is not the first time Marcus has been linked to cocaine use. Last year, he was seen snorting a white powdery substance while vacationing in France.

