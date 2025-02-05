"I'm Michael Jordan's son" - Marcus Jordan tries to leverage MJ’s legacy in police encounter over drug claims in latest clip

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, in Maitland, Florida, on charges of DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest.

A video released by TMZ is gaining attention. The video shows Jordan name-dropping his father to avoid any action by the police since he was being pocket-searched by officers.

The video also shows Marcus telling the police that he simply made a wrong turn and just wanted to go home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am Marcus Jordan. I am Michael Jordan's son," he is heard saying in the video. "I am not doing anything wrong. I am just trying to get home, and I made a wrong turn.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And clearly, we would like to get our car out of the f***ing train tracks, which we were not trying to be on."

Expand Tweet

The video also shows Michael Jordan's son telling the police that there were six people in the car. However, the police cut him off, questioning Marcus' level of impairment, and refused to let him drive the car. Marcus continued to protest that he was not "inebriated" and that he could safely drive home.

What happened to Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan; details about his arrest in Florida

The initial video from TMZ showed Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan being chased by the police for speeding in his Lamborghini SUV. After being chased for a bit, Jordan drove off at high speed after realizing he was being pursued by the cops.

Expand Tweet

However, that did not last long because he had driven his car onto the rail tracks. According to the Sporting News, the cops found the car on the railroad and also found damages on the car's bumper.

Once he was taken aside for questioning, the report said that Jordan wasn't initially cooperative. The video shows Marcus going through three field sobriety. However, the cops said that the son of the NBA legend failed the sobriety tests.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Michael Jordan's son was also in possession of a white substance. Upon tests, the white substances were reportedly positive for cocaine.

He was later arrested in Orange County, and his bond was set at $4,000. Marcus Jordan remained in jail for a few hours for his bond hearing. He was later released after several hours.

This is not the first time that Marcus Jordan has been seen in possession of a white substance. In August, he was pictured snorting a white powder substance while he was on a gateway in France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback