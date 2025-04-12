Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan drops reaction to IG post about older moms following Larsa Pippen split

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and Larsa Pippen reportedly parted ways last year. By and large, it was said to be an amicable breakup between him and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen.

According to a post Marcus shared on his Instagram story by @thebishgossip, an NBC News report stated that for the first time in US history, the number of women aged 40 years or older having children was higher than teenage moms.

When Marcus Jordan was in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, she was 49 years old, while the former was 33. He reposted the post on his IG story with a message in the caption.

"😏 That's why I switched up lmao jkjk 🔄🔀," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Since their breakup last year, Larsa Pippen is said to be dating Jeff Coby, a 31-year-old former G-League player.

After Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen reveals what she is looking for in her next man

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen broke up last year in February, before reconciling and calling things off for good in March. Shortly after expressing their desire to marry, the couple split, and Larsa later claimed that Marcus was never the guy for her.

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star is looking for love again, and she has set her own terms. She is particularly looking for a handsome and smart "leader."

"OK, I’m building a man: I want a tall, cute, fun, handsome, smart, independent leader," Larsa Pippen said on the Rouge Energy podcast. "Is that possible? I feel like I want to be with a guy that’s a boss that can lead me. I want to be led."

She also added the physical features that she was looking for in her next man.

"I know we have to be physically attracted," Larsa began. "I think he should have two eyes, he should have a cute nose, cute lips, and good teeth."

Since breaking up with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan's name has been linked with several Instagram models. Last year, he was linked with IG model Ashley Stevenson after a series of their cozied-up pictures went viral. Later, Stevenson confirmed that they were never in a relationship.

Marcus was also linked with Nara Ford. They made several trips together and even attended NBA games together in Orlando. However, she has lately stopped appearing on his social media posts. He is currently being linked up with another IG model, Anna DiCenzo.

