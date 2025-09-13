Michael Jordan’s ex-wife and sister send heartfelt messages over Marcus’ gratitude-filled lavish getaway

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, and his daughter, Jasmine Jordan, sent heartfelt messages to the Bulls legend's son, Marcus Jordan. On Thursday, Marcus shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account.The pictures featured Marcus vacationing and enjoying his time in France. He featured an update on his life in the post's caption.&quot;These days, I’m letting God handle all things above me🤙&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post's first slide, Marcus Jordan can be seen showing off his modeling skills as he strikes a pose for the camera. He is in a white t-shirt with a graphic print and denim shorts. He wore white socks and sneakers to complement the outfit and topped off his look with sunglasses and a blue bandana.Marcus' mom, Juanita, and his sister, Jasmine, left their heartfelt messages in the comments.&quot;👏🏾BBrodieeeeeeeee😎&quot; Jasmine Jordan commented.&quot;🙏🏽 Amen. Love you❤️&quot; Juanita Vanoy commented.Marcus repaid his mother's love with a reply on the same thread.&quot;Love you Ma❤&quot; he commented.Michael Jordan's ex-wife and daughter comment on his son's IG post. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)The third slide on the post featured a picture of Marcus standing alongside his mother, while the other slide featured him partying and enjoying his vacation. In one of the pictures, Marcus shared a video of the Eiffel Tower lighting up at night. In another video, he was seen attending a party and hanging out with models.Juanita praises her son's home-cooked mealJuanita Vanoy praised her son's efforts and his home-cooked meal in a recent social media statement. On Sept. 5, Marcus Jordan shared a picture on his Instagram story where he showed off a few hamburgers cooking on a grill.In the story's caption, the 34-year-old revealed that he was cooking a meal for his mother and his cousins.&quot;Cooked burgers from my Mom &amp; Cuz🍔✨&quot; he wrote.Marcus had mentioned his mother in his story, and she reshared it on her own Instagram account with some loving feedback.&quot;and they were so good🍔🙏🫶&quot; she wrote.Juanita Vanoy praises her son's home-cooked meal on IG. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)Juanita doesn't shy away from expressing her maternal love for either of her children. She often comments on her children's social media posts and reshares their stories. Likewise, her children do not shy away from expressing their love for her.Marcus once called her mother a &quot;rock,&quot; which held him and his siblings together through tough times and allowed them to blossom into the people they are today.