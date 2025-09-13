  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan’s ex-wife and sister send heartfelt messages over Marcus’ gratitude-filled lavish getaway

Michael Jordan’s ex-wife and sister send heartfelt messages over Marcus’ gratitude-filled lavish getaway

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 13, 2025 16:59 GMT
Michael Jordan&rsquo;s ex-wife and sister send heartfelt messages over Marcus&rsquo; gratitude-filled lavish getaway
Michael Jordan’s ex-wife and sister send heartfelt messages over Marcus Jordan's getaway. (Image Source: @heirmj523, @mickijae/IG, Imagn)

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, and his daughter, Jasmine Jordan, sent heartfelt messages to the Bulls legend's son, Marcus Jordan. On Thursday, Marcus shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account.

Ad

The pictures featured Marcus vacationing and enjoying his time in France. He featured an update on his life in the post's caption.

"These days, I’m letting God handle all things above me🤙" the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the post's first slide, Marcus Jordan can be seen showing off his modeling skills as he strikes a pose for the camera. He is in a white t-shirt with a graphic print and denim shorts. He wore white socks and sneakers to complement the outfit and topped off his look with sunglasses and a blue bandana.

Marcus' mom, Juanita, and his sister, Jasmine, left their heartfelt messages in the comments.

Ad
"👏🏾BBrodieeeeeeeee😎" Jasmine Jordan commented.
"🙏🏽 Amen. Love you❤️" Juanita Vanoy commented.

Marcus repaid his mother's love with a reply on the same thread.

"Love you Ma❤" he commented.
Michael Jordan&#039;s ex-wife and daughter comment on his son&#039;s IG post. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)
Michael Jordan's ex-wife and daughter comment on his son's IG post. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)

The third slide on the post featured a picture of Marcus standing alongside his mother, while the other slide featured him partying and enjoying his vacation. In one of the pictures, Marcus shared a video of the Eiffel Tower lighting up at night. In another video, he was seen attending a party and hanging out with models.

Ad

Juanita praises her son's home-cooked meal

Juanita Vanoy praised her son's efforts and his home-cooked meal in a recent social media statement. On Sept. 5, Marcus Jordan shared a picture on his Instagram story where he showed off a few hamburgers cooking on a grill.

In the story's caption, the 34-year-old revealed that he was cooking a meal for his mother and his cousins.

"Cooked burgers from my Mom & Cuz🍔✨" he wrote.
Ad

Marcus had mentioned his mother in his story, and she reshared it on her own Instagram account with some loving feedback.

"and they were so good🍔🙏🫶" she wrote.
Juanita Vanoy praises her son&#039;s home-cooked meal on IG. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)
Juanita Vanoy praises her son's home-cooked meal on IG. (Credits: @heirmj523/IG)

Juanita doesn't shy away from expressing her maternal love for either of her children. She often comments on her children's social media posts and reshares their stories. Likewise, her children do not shy away from expressing their love for her.

Marcus once called her mother a "rock," which held him and his siblings together through tough times and allowed them to blossom into the people they are today.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications