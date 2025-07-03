Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy embraces son Marcus Jordan's sweet tribute to their Paris reunion with adorable Kanye West track

In June, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, visited Paris with his mother, Juanita Vanoy. On Thursday, Vanoy's youngest son posted a series of pictures on his Instagram Story, sharing the highlights from the City of Light, including a picture with his mother and "Hey Mama" by Kanye West.

Marcus wore a black Michael Jordan T-shirt and black trousers as he posed with his mother. Vanoy wore a white suit over her light rose red top and paired it with striped trousers.

Vanoy reciprocated her son's love on her social media. She reposted Marcus's post on her IG Story and captioned it with, "One World."

"💙 You @heirmj523," Vanoy wrote.

[Credit: IG/@iamtheonlyonejuanita]

Marcus Jordan's IG Story post was filled with memories of Paris, especially snaps of the Eiffel Tower.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

This is not the first time that Marcus has been to Paris. However, when he was in the city last time, he made news for all the wrong reasons. A picture of Marcus snorting a white powder in August 2024 was widely circulated on the internet.

However, the youngest son of Vanoy and Michael Jordan has recently been making changes in his life. On May 18, he revealed that he had been sober for 40 days.

Larsa Pippen alleges that Marcus Jordan is trying to hurt her family

It has been well over a year since Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen broke up. Despite initially claiming that they parted ways on friendly terms, Pippen has alleged that Marcus had been doing things to hurt her and her family.

In the second episode of Season 7 of "The Real Housewives of Miami" that premiered on Jun. 11, Pippen confronted her friend Lisa Hochstein and Hochstein's boyfriend, Jody Glidden, about their friendship with Marcus.

"For me, as a woman, I could never be friends with someone who was publicly bashing my friend," Pippen said. "Okay, Jody, don't kiss Marcus Jordan's a** if you feel so connected to him, that's cool."

Pippen also added that Marcus Jordan was being hurtful to her.

"He's using you to get to me, and if you want to pretend in your fairytale mind, that's cool," she added. "This guy is doing things that are hurtful to me and my family."

A flashback video captured Pippen showing Marcus' text messages, in which Jordan told her that he wouldn't care about her family when he tried to get back at her.

