Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan drops 3-word reaction as he links up with sister and IG model at Air Jordan's 40th anniversary

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, was joined by his sister, Jasmine Jordan, his Instagram model friend, Nara Ford and others for Air Jordan's 40th anniversary. Marcus gave fans a sneak peek into the celebration on his social media.

In a series of Instagram stories, Marcus shared a picture featuring his younger sister. The brother-sister duo posted in front of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker poster.

"Lil big sister @mickijae 👸✨," Jordan wrote in the caption.

In another picture, the son of the Bulls legend posted a picture with IG model Nara Ford.

"Who said man was not meant to fly," the Jordan 1 poster in the background read.

Earlier, Marcus Jordan made the news of his DUI arrest on February, Feb. 4. He was arrested for DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest after he crashed his car on train tracks. A viral video by TMZ revealed that Marcus even name-dropped his father's name in an attempt to avoid this arrest.

According to People, Marcus Jordan denied all charges. His next hearing is scheduled for March 20 next month.

The 34-year-old son of Michael Jordan later made a special post on IG over his arrest. According to People, Marcus informed his fans on social media that he would not comment on his personal life.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan drops a flirtatious three-word comment on Nara Ford's swimsuit snaps

Nara Ford and Marcus Jordan appear to have developed a very close relationship. The son of the Chicago Bulls legend celebrated his so-called fake birthday with his close friends and Ford on January 24. During the celebration, he was seen planting kisses on Ford's cheek.

It seems like Marcus is not shying away from leaving flirtatious comments on the IG model's social media posts. When Nara Ford posted a series of beachwear pictures on her Instagram handle, Marcus left a flirtatious comment on the post.

"Bikini beach babe🏝️✨," Jordan wrote in the comment section.

Earlier this month, Marcus was seen getting cozy with and kissing Nara Ford. However, the status of their relationship remains unknown to the public.

Marcus Jordan's romantic relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, became one of the most controversial relationships in recent memory. The former couple dated until February last year. Peppen later stated that Marcus was not the right person for her.

Since breaking up with Pippen, Jordan's name has been speculatively linked with several others. In August last year, he was linked to another woman named Gabrielle Wright. He was photographed having a candid conversation with her in Paris during a fashion event. Later, Marcus clarified on social media that he was single.

