Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan leaves 3-word flirty comment on IG model Nora Ford's glamorous snaps

Instagram model Nara Ford caught the eye of Marcus Jordan with her recent post. In a collection of photos uploaded to Instagram on Monday, Ford showcased a glimpse of her seaside vacation and impressive physique which prompted a response from the basketball icon's son.

The second-eldest child of NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan showed his admiration for the IG model with a three-worded reply in the comments.

"Bikini beach babe🏝️✨" Jordan wrote.

Marcus Jordan's Instagram comment - Source: @thenaraford

Ford did not reply to Jordan's comment. However, they have gone back and forth on other posts of hers, and the two have even linked in person multiple times. This past Friday on Jan. 24, Jordan celebrated his 'fake' birthday, a month after his real birthday, Dec. 24. Ford was among the close friends he celebrated and posted a series of pictures to his Instagram story with.

In one of the photos Marcus posted to his story, he had Ford and another woman wrapped around his arms while kissing the cheek of Ford. It's unclear whether or not the two are officially in a relationship. Jordan has been linked to multiple women, including Orlando-based influencer Ashley Stevenson, since his split from Larsa Pippen in March.

Jordan dated the ex-wife of NBA legend, and teammate of his father, Scottie Pippen, for roughly two years. The controversial on-again, off-again relationship was the subject of much criticism due to the couple's 16-year age gap and Larsa's connection to Marcus' father, Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan's ex, Larsa Pippen, on dating goals post-breakup

After almost a year since the split of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, Pippen got candid on what she's looking for in a future partner. Pippen, who was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997-2021, received a lot of heat for dating her ex-husband's teammate's son. The chatter never got the best of them and the two dated for the better part of two years, albeit with breaks in between.

On an episode of the "Rogue Energy" podcast, aired on Dec. 30, Pippen hosted "Going Rouge" with her best friend, Michelle Pooch. In the episode, Pippen was asked to "construct the perfect man."

"I think he should have two eyes, he should have a cute nose, cute lips, and good teeth. But do we really want to say a tall guy?.. Maybe that's not the vibe", Pippen said.

She continued, "Taller guys are more trouble. That’s a fact. The taller you are— because you have more options, because you get jobs easier. Maybe we need to date someone that’s, like, 5’7”.

Like Marcus Jordan, Larsa has been casually dating since their split. However, she is not officially tied to anyone.

