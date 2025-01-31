Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, shared a one-word reaction to Instagram model Nara Ford's latest pictures. On Thursday, Ford uploaded a couple of pictures from her recent outing with her friends.

Ford expressed her thoughts on the photos in the caption of her upload.

"Too good not to..🔥"

Jordan dropped into the post's comment section to express his thoughts on the Instagram model's pictures.

"Baddie🔥," Jordan commented.

Marcus Jordan comments on Nara Ford's IG post. (Credits: @thenaraford/Instagram)

This is not Jordan's first comment on Ford's post. A few days back, the Chicago Bulls legend's son left a three-word flirty comment on another one of Ford's posts.

Ford showed off a luxury handbag in the first picture featured on her post. The handbag in the picture is an Amiri Bandana Micro Triangle handbag. It is listed for $1428.88 on Amiri's official website.

The handbag is entirely made from leather in Italy and is one of the core collection items. The bag has enough housing space to carry small items and has a bandana motif embroidered on the main body. It has tied bandana accents in the top handles and comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

Ford is one of the fastest-growing social media influencers, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. According to her posts, she served in the US Air Force before becoming an influencer.

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, shows off $462 kicks while dating IG model Nara Ford

It looks like Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has found someone special for him. On Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls' legend's son shared a picture of himself sitting by a lake with his foot on a table with two drinks.

Marcus was wearing the Jordan x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Retro Low "Canary," which is listed for $462 on Farfetch. In another story, he posted a selfie featuring him and Instagram model Nara Ford, both smiling for the camera.

Marcus Jordan flexes his sneakers while on an outing with IG model Nara Ford. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

This was not the first time that Jordan was spotted with Ford outside. They were also seen having dinner together on Jan. 24. Ford even kissed the NBA legend's son on the cheek during their dinner date.

Last year, Marcus Jordan made many headlines after he and Larsa Pippen decided to part ways. The former couple has always been at the center of controversy because Larsa is the former partner of Michael Jordan's former teammate Scottie Pippen.

