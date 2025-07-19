Michael Jordan's son pinpoints when he realized he chose not to follow his father’s legendary footsteps in pursuing basketball

It was surprising when neither of Michael Jordan's sons followed in their father's footsteps and pursued a career in the NBA. It was expected that his airness' legacy would surely be carried on in the league by either or both of his sons.However, fate had different plans, as both Jeffery and Marcus Jordan chose paths in life that were away from the shine, glamour, and fame of the NBA court. On Saturday, Jefferey Jordan appeared as a guest on Horace Grant Jr.'s podcast, where he talked about his life, his career as a businessman and entrepreneur, and more. During one segment, Michael Jordan's son explained why he did not follow in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in the NBA.&quot;For me it's easy to come out and tell that I knew early on in my college career that I wasn't gonna be a professional basketball player,&quot; Jefferet said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also revealed that he is still asked about his college basketball experience and why he chose to pursue a basketball career. However, Jeffrey said that he has always focused on building his own legacy and has shifted more toward business ventures rather than sports and athletics.As Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrety Jordan played for the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UCF Knights during his college days. He was a subpar player, averaging 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game throughout his entire college career.Jeffrey is currently a businessman who invests in tech startups and also motion pictures. Earlier in the interview, he revealed that he has always had a knack for storytelling and had always wanted to try it. He was the commentator for Netflix's &quot;The Last Dance&quot; documentary, which depicted the journey of his father's last NBA championship.Michael Jordan's son makes heartfelt admission about moment he shared with Kevin Durant and LeBron JamesOn Thursday, Horace Grant Jr. shared a snippet from his interview with Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, on his Instagram account. In the snippet, MJ's son reminisced about a moment he shared with Kevin Durant and LeBron James during one of his father's basketball camps.&quot;Those were some of the best games, best experiences I've probably had,&quot; Jordan said. &quot;Camp was always fun, coming up to the ranks, meeting all the kids and getting out there and doing that stuff,&quot; Jeffrey said.&quot;Once you got to that level, being able to play with the LeBrons, the OJ Mayos, the Kevin Durants. Being able to see them, not necessarily on the NBA floor, but on the practice floor or on the camp floor. It was a unique exprience, for sure.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Jeffrey Jordan worked at Nike and developed himself into a businessman, his younger brother, Marcus Jordan, expanded his father's brand and opened a boutique named &quot;The Trophy Room&quot; that deals in rare items related to their father.