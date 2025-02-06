Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan forced to turn off comments after brutal backlash over cocaine arrest

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was arrested after his SUV was found stuck on Florida railroad tracks. Jordan, 34, would be charged with possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

In the aftermath of Marcus Jordan's arrest, he found himself on the receiving end of brutal backlash on social media. Netizens would later notice that the comments button on Jordan's Instagram account was no longer visible, meaning that the son of the Chicago Bulls icon had disabled comments on his account:

Marcus Jordan turns off comments on his Instagram account. (Credits: IG/heirmj523)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comments on Marcus Jordan's Instagram account have been turned off. (Credits: IG/heirmj523)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Outside of Jordan's captions for his posts, previous comments on his Instagram posts are no longer visible, either. However, posts on X (formerly Twitter) about his Tuesday arrest are filled with the type of scathing remarks that, in all likelihood, led him to turn off IG comments:

Trending

"MY DADS GONNA KILL ME!!!!!!!!" said one online user sarcastically.

"Imagine your dad being one of the most prolific athletes in history and you out here getting DUIs. Get a DWI like a real man," said another online user.

"MJ you failed as a father. Lebron clears," commented another netizen.

Per court records, police officers found a blue Lamborghini stuck on railroad tracks near Maitland, Florida, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Marcus Jordan, who was inside the vehicle, had apparently been trying to get it off the tracks after its tires were partially buried in the dirt. Police also noted damage to the vehicle's bumper.

When the officers smelled alcohol and noticed Jordan's slurring, they requested him to exit the vehicle. A bag of cocaine was later found in Jordan's pants.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was reportedly "loud, profane, and belligerent"

Subsequent reports went on to detail Marcus Jordan's alleged behavior when he was brought to a DUI testing facility in Orange County.

As per TMZ Sports, the reality TV star was "loud, profane, and belligerent" as he interacted with police officers at the facility. TMZ Sports also reported that, per police documents, Jordan requested for the facility to play Mariah Carey's music while he was staying there:

Expand Tweet

"Play some Mariah Carey up in this b****," Jordan allegedly said.

Aside from cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence, Marcus Jordan was also charged with DUI crash with property damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback