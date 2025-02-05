"Play some Mariah Carey up in this b*tch": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan's unruly conduct comes to the fore as police shares new details

Marcus Jordan made the rounds on social media this week and not because of positive reasons. Michael Jordan's son was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) Tuesday morning.

Marcus was taken to a DUI testing facility in Orange County, Florida after he was taken into custody. The former UCF player allegedly got his car stuck on train tracks in Maitland. To make things worse, the businessman didn't behave while the entire process happened.

According to TMZ Sports, Marcus Jordan "aggressively and repeatedly" pulled away from police officers while being "loud, profane and belligerent." Additionally, he had a "sarcastic, patronizing attitude towards" the people trying to solve the situation.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Documents allege that Jordan was confrontational when asked questions or given commands. More than that, he didn't like the music selection at the facility, asking authorities to play specific music.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Can't you play some holiday music or some s***?" he said. "Play some Mariah Carey up in this b***h."

Jordan wasn't happy with the whole process, either, labeling a joke and saying, "Gonna line those f***in' highways and get them quotas n***a."

The incident ended with Marcus Jordan being booked on three separate chargers, the initial DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

Marcus Jordan used his father's name during a tumultuous arrest

The whole incident was chaotic for the police, as Marcus Jordan tried several tricks to escape the situation, even mentioning his father to officials. Police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ on Tuesday shows Marcus disagreeing with officers while telling them he was the son of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

"I thought we were making a right, and I f**king turned onto the train tracks, apparently. I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home."

He hasn't made any comments after being released and it's unclear if he'll ever address this incident. Marcus initially fled a traffic stop and then crashed his car, being unable to move it. This is the second time he's been detained while under the influence after another altercation in 2012. This happened during his time with the UCF Knights men's basketball team.

That time, he was involved in an altercation with police outside of an Embassy Suites hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. Jordan was also described as "animated" and "uncooperative" while authorities tried to carry out the process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback