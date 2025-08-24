Michael Jordan turns heads with stylish display at Daytona Cup Series finale

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 24, 2025 15:51 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Source: Getty
Michael Jordan turns heads with stylish display at Daytona Cup Series finale (Credits: Getty)

Michael Jordan was spotted cheering for his team, 23XI Racing, at the NASCAR Cup Series finale in Daytona. Jordan drew attention for his sharp look as he hit the track, wearing the Jordan Brand from head to toe.

Pictures of the Chicago Bulls legend enjoying his time in the paddock were shared on Instagram by his son, Marcus Jordan.

Michael Jordan was on the tracks, expecting a good run from his team, but was let down as Tyler Reddick was involved in an early crash, which significantly hurt his chances of a good finish. He made a stellar run later, but just barely made up for his earlier accident.

He finished 21st, managing to grab a playoff berth on points after Alex Bowman was eliminated. Speaking after the race, he said:

“We’re going to have to clean it up, and we’re going to have to be forced to do that in the middle of the playoffs. Honestly, I don’t even know where we’re going after Darlington at this point. Take it one race at a time at this point.”
Reddick will enter the playoffs as the 14th seed after getting no wins this season. However, he has made nine top-10 and five top-five finishes. It will take a special effort from Jordan’s team to turn things around in the postseason.

"Seeking a charter no one else has": NASCAR hits back at Michael Jordan's lawsuit

Michael Jordan has also been making headlines away from the track after filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR in October 2024. Jordan's team is challenging NASCAR over its refusal to grant a permanent charter. They have called their policy on charter systems monopolistic.

In response, NASCAR hit back on Monday, calling the lawsuit an attempt to secure rights that no other team has. They argued against 23XI Racing's demands, saying that making the charter system permanent could hurt the sport's competitiveness, citing the system's flexibility.

The trial for this case is set to begin on December 1 and could have major implications for the sport. For now, Jordan will be focused on the track as 23XI Racing looks to recover after stumbling into the playoffs following a rocky finish at Daytona.

Edited by Sameer Khan
