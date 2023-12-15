Michael Porter Jr. drops the mic, Serbian nights reign supreme: "Way better than here!"

Michael Porter Jr. has an interesting relationship with his Denver Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic and is quite intrigued by how the former league MVP spends his off-season. After winning the NBA championship this year, Jokic opted to spend time at home and even skipped representing his country, Serbia, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

Videos have surfaced of how Jokic has been spending his summer — watching horse races and even dancing at a party. All of this has captured the attention of Porter Jr., who gets to listen to stories about life in Serbia.

In an interview for Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young asked Michael Porter Jr. if he wanted to spend time with his teammate at one of the Serbian parties.

"I think Imma try get out there next year and see what Jok's got going," said Porter Jr. "Just see the culture out there. He tells me like it's fun out there. He says the night life is way better than it is over here, so Imma gonna go turn up on Joker."

Michael Porter Jr. says Nikola Jokic loves horse racing more than basketball

The 2022-23 season was capped off with the Denver Nuggets' first NBA championship, and after all the celebrations, Nikola Jokic rushed back to Serbia to spend time with his loved ones.

This has been the story of Jokic ever since and Michael Porter Jr. just listens to his teammate rave about horses all day once he gets back to training camp.

"Joker all off-season is in Serbia, drinking beer and watching horses. He definitely likes horses more than basketball," said Porter Jr. "Man, we'll be in there getting ready for practice at training camp and he's on his phone watching horse races. He probably didn't touch a basketball all offseason and somehow he got better."

Also seen in Jokic's videos is another teammate Aaron Gordon, whom Porter Jr. described as a free spirit for traveling to Serbia after winning the 2023 NBA championship.

"That's who AG as a person is," Porter Jr. said. "He'll travel off-season by himself, so I know he pulled up on Joker and I know they had a good time out there in Serbia."

The Denver Nuggets are two months into their title defense in the 2023-24 season and are placed fourth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 16-9. Michael Porter Jr. has been healthy so far and averages 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

