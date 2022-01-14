"Michael probably be 44" - Mitch Richmond talks about what Michael Jordan's scoring average would be in today's NBA

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of basketball. His Airness played for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s, an era where the game was really physical and calculated compared to today's NBA.

In the most recent episode of "My NBA Journey," Mark Medina welcomed Mitch Richmond as they talked about his career, among other topics. Richmond, who played in the NBA for 14 seasons, was asked if he'd be successful in today's era.

The one-time NBA champion believes that he can easily score if he plays in the NBA today. Richmond added that if he could going average around 30 points per game and Michael Jordan would probably score around 44.

"I would be averaging 30 no question. I would say that. If Michael averaged 38 when we were back then, what do you think Mike would average? I mean, I had to be up in the 30s. Michael probably be 44," Richmond said.

Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game for his 15-year NBA career. Jordan won six NBA championships and five NBA MVPs in his career. He's often regarded as the G.O.A.T. of basketball, but would he be successful in the NBA today?

The simple answer is yes. Jordan will be successful today or in any other era. That's how talented MJ was and he would possibly be even more dominant today because the physicality and defense is almost non-existent. However, players are also more athletic and three-point shooting is the main focus on offense.

Michael Jordan described Mitch Richmond as one of his toughest matchups in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Mitch Richmond had a 14-year NBA career, playing for teams like the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and LA Lakers. Richmond is considered one of the best two-way players of 1990s, and possibly one of the most underrated shooting guards ever.

According to NBC Sports, Michael Jordan told the media back in the 1990s that Richmond was his toughest matchup. It's certainly a great compliment for Richmond, who won an NBA title with the Lakers before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Alex Kramers @alexkramers Michael Jordan called Mitch Richmond his toughest opponent. Here's "The Rock" outdueling MJ with 34 points. youtu.be/ER7rDOXXVyI Michael Jordan called Mitch Richmond his toughest opponent. Here's "The Rock" outdueling MJ with 34 points. youtu.be/ER7rDOXXVyI

If someone like Jordan says that you're a tough opponent, you are a tough opponent. And that's what Richmond was like in the 1990s, especially as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Richmond was called "The Rock" because he was a solid player.

The Hall of Famer can score from outside and inside, and he can defend the opposing team's best wing player. Richmond was criminally underrated because he played for some really bad Kings team. He is a one-time NBA champion, a six-time All-Star and won the 1995 All-Star Game MVP.

