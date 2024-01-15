Mike Brown ejected: Why did Kings HC charge at official during game vs Bucks? Possible reasons explored

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was irate with a no-call late in his team’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. His outburst resulted in him being ejected from the game.

With Sacramento trailing by 10 points with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox initiated an offensive set. Fox attempted to pull up for a mid-range jumper. However, as he was gathering for his shot, Bucks point guard Cameron Payne disrupted his shooting motion, resulting in a turnover.

Payne may have made contact with Fox, but no call was made. Mike Brown was not a fan of the ruling, as he charged onto the court to confront one of the officials.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown had to be held back by Kings players Malik Monk and Trey Lyles. However, it didn’t make a difference, as he still picked up two quick technical fouls leading to his ejection.

As he was being ushered off the court by his players, Brown continued to give the officials a piece of his mind. Thus, he ensured that he got his point across before making a dramatic exit.

Expand Tweet

Mike Brown explains his ejection

After Sunday’s game, Mike Brown touched on exactly why he was so upset with the officiating.

According to Brown, the Kings were called for several fouls involving “incidental” contact earlier in the game. So, he was frustrated that his team wasn’t getting a fair whistle on the other end of the court.

“At half, we were down, I think, 19 to five in free throws. 19 to five. And I know that happens sometimes, but that’s very frustrating,” Brown said.

Brown proceeded to show some of the calls that he believes the officials got incorrect, including the no-call on Fox. He then called on the referees to be more consistent.

“I’m okay as a coach because the referees are human, and they’re gonna make mistakes,” Brown said. “But you just hope A. There’s some sort of consistency, and B. There’s some sort of communication.”

(0:32 mark below)

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Brown will be fined, as he didn’t make any physical contact with the referees. However, he did publically criticize the officials, which the league typically frowns upon.

Regardless, he made it clear that he has his players’ backs.

Also Read: "In the next game, KD was the most active defensively": Grayson Allen on playing with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Giannis and more (Exclusive)

Sacramento Kings’ comeback falls just short following Mike Brown’s ejection

Sacramento trailed by 10 points at the time of Mike Brown’s ejection and 12 points after Milwaukee converted two technical free throws from Brown’s outburst. However, it appears that the incident may have ignited his team, as it rallied to force overtime.

Unfortunately for the Kings, their comeback effort came up just short, as Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard converted a deep buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer. The shot helped the Bucks escape with a 143-142 OT victory.

Expand Tweet

Lillard led Milwaukee with a team-high 29 points, eight assists and five 3-pointers on 39.1% shooting. Meanwhile, his co-star Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on 56.3% shooting.

As for the Kings, they were led by Fox, who finished with a game-high 32 points, five assists and three steals on 46.2% shooting.

The Bucks’ win marked their third straight, while the Kings have lost two consecutive games.

Milwaukee (28-12) will look to stay hot on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-15) on Wednesday. On the flip side, Sacramento (23-16) will look to bounce back on the road against the Phoenix Suns (21-18) on Tuesday.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade's 8-foot statue at Kaseya Center announced by Pat Riley: More about Miami Heat legend's Hall of Fame night