Mike Brown hilariously laments $50,000 fine citing his wife's Ritz-Carlton vacation plans: 'Rochelle, she's upset"

Mike Brown was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday heading into the Sacramento Kings’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Brown was penalized for his on-court outburst on Sunday versus the Milwaukee Bucks and for criticizing the referees in the postgame conference. The former Golden State Warriors assistant coach brought a laptop along with him to explain to the media the game officials’ inconsistencies.

Before tip-off of the Kings-Suns game, Brown had a chat with reporters. News had already spread that he was fined a hefty sum for his actions. Instead of grumbling about it, he gave a rather hilarious comment (via Duane Rankin):

"The fine is what it is. My partner, Rochelle, is upset with me because I was going to splurge and take her and my grandson skiing in Lake Tahoe at the All-Star break, but I called her and told her we probably won't be able to do it unless the Ritz-Carlton, which is a terrific place, gives me a discount."

Mike Brown’s Sacramento Kings (23-16) are fifth in the Western Conference even if they win or lose against the Phoenix Suns. They are five games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-11) for the best record in the Western Conference. It looks like Timberwolves coach Chris Finch will coach the West All-Stars while Brown and other coaches take a much-needed vacation.

Brown signed a four-year, $20 million deal with the Kings on May 9, 2022. The fine isn’t likely to affect his plans to splurge on his partner and grandson. Still, he is putting the said venue in the spotlight and may consider giving him a discount. In any case, the two-time NBA Coach of the Year gave a masterclass in public relations after Sunday’s outburst.

Mike Brown and the Kings lose another close game

Damian Lillard hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer on Sunday to hand the Sacramento Kings a painful 143-142 overtime loss. Mike Brown was ejected with 9:27 left in the fourth quarter for screaming at referee Intae Hwang. He couldn’t lead the time in the crucial stages of the game.

The loss dropped the Kings to 2-2 on their five-game road trip. They are trying to snap out of their skid against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Sacramento had a big first quarter and seized a 39-27 lead. They led for most of the game but the Suns have come storming back. With 45.1 seconds left in the game, Eric Gordon drained a three-pointer to knot the score at 115-115.

A pair of free throws by Kevin Durant two plays later gave Phoenix a 117-115. De’Aaron Fox’s jumper tied it again with under two seconds on the game clock. Unlike in the loss to the Bucks on Sunday, Mike Brown was on the bench trying to guide the Kings in another tough road game.

Fox, however, was called for a foul on Durant, who nailed the game-winning free throws. For the second straight game, Brown and the Kings lost in the dying seconds of a game.

